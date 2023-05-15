Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield Romantic Drama ‘We Live in Time’ Sells to Sphere for Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield-led romantic drama “We Live in Time” has sold into Canada’s Sphere Films.

The Montreal- and Toronto-based company has picked up Canadian rights to the drama directed by “Brooklyn” helmer John Crowley, who also directed Garfield in his breakout role in “Boy A.” The film is currently in production in London and specific plot details are being kept closely under wraps. All that’s known so far is that the pic is an immersive love story.

“We Live in Time” is scripted by playwright and screenwriter Nick Payne with Benedict Cumberbatch on board as executive producer. The project is developed and produced by Studiocanal with partners at SunnyMarch including Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland and Guy Heeley. It is co-financed by Film4 and Studiocanal. International sales are handled by Studiocanal while the U.S. distribution rights have been acquired by A24.

Elsewhere, Sphere Films also picked up three titles ahead of the Cannes Film Festival. They include competition titles “About Dried Grass,” by the award-winning Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan, and “Club Zero” by Austrian filmmaker Jessica Hausner, who has regularly premiered her films in Cannes. The third title is “Bonnard Pierre et Marthe” by Martin Provost, which stars Vincent Macaigne, Cécile de France and Stacy Martin, and will screen as part of Cannes Premiere.

Sphere Films signed a multi-picture deal with A24 last year covering a number of the indie studio’s movies in the Canadian market. Films that have been acquired as part of the deal include Charlotte Wells’ Cannes breakout “Aftersun” and Ari Aster’s “Beau Is Afraid.”

The A24 deal came off the back of Sphere Films’ acquisition of MK2 Mile End in April 2022.