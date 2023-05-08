FilmSharks Acquires Spanish Black Comedy ‘The Fortress,’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks has nabbed worldwide rights to Spanish filmmaker Chiqui Carabante’s black-comedy whodunnit “The Fortress” (“La Fortaleza”) and is debuting its trailer ahead of the Cannes Film Market.

The film centers on the death of Arturo Viaplana and its aftermath as his offspring, hoping to inherit a great fortune, discover that instead of leaving them the estate, their father has devised a macabre, posthumous game in which his children must first locate his body and bury it themselves in a specified location. Working together to carry out their father’s instructions and pass a series of tests, the siblings are forced to come to terms with a deeply hidden family secret.

“The Fortress” is “the story of an inheritance” about a “game orchestrated by the deceased. The last one he performs with his children,” added Carabante, whose credits include “12+1, una comedia metafísica.”

“This film has the best of two worlds, a whodunnit and a black comedy, creating a magical cinematic gem, said FilmSharks CEO Guido Rud. “It’s ‘Death at a Funeral’ meets ‘Knives Out.’ We expect festivals and buyers to RSVP ASAP.”

“The Fortress,” which premiered at the Seville European Film Festival and also screened in Malaga and at last month’s Moscow Film Festival, features and ensemble cast that includes Fernando Cayo (“The Orphanage”), Goya Toledo (“Marsella”), José Manuel Poga (“The Endless Trench”), Fernando Tejero (“Last Wills”), Vito Sanz (“You Have to Come and See It”), Carla Nieto (“Origin Unknown”), Lola Casamayor (“Luis Miguel: The Series”) and Manuel Zarzo.

Penned by Carabante, Salvador S. Molina (“13 Exorcisms”) and David Orea (“32 Malasana Street”), “The Fortress” is produced by Damián París, Rosa García Merino and José Carlos Conde.

The film is a production of Lolita Films, Womack Studios, Featurent, Un Fin De Semana Juntos AIE in association with Glow and in cooperation with Canal Sur Radio y Televisión and Canal Extremadura.

Syldavia Cinema is releasing the film across Spain on June 23.