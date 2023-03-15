FilmSharks Snaps Up World Sales at Malaga to Inés París’ Period Thriller ‘The Forgotten Killings’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In an early market deal at this week’s Málaga Film Festival, Guido Rud’s sales house FilmSharks has nabbed worldwide sales rights to Spanish period thriller “Olvido” (“The Forgotten Killings”).

Directed by Inés París (“A mi madre le gustan las mujeres,” “La noche que mi madre mató a mi padre”) and written by Fermín P. Pina, “The Forgotten Killings” is produced by José Luis Rancaño at Madrid-based La Dalia Films.

Inés París’ “La noche que mi madre mató a mi padre,” also produced by Rancaño at La Dalia and starring Spain’s Belén Rueda and Argentina’s Diego Peretti, snagged the audience prize at the 2016 Málaga Film Festival.

In post-production, “The Forgotten Killings” is set in the Mediterranean city of Valencia in Oct. 1957. After the Turia River overflows its banks, journalist Olvido Granell and police sergeant Fermín Capilliure investigate the appearance of six bodies. But the bodies, which have not been victims of the fury of the river, appear with strange scars that point to a dark conspiracy.

When the bodies disappear from the morgue, Granell and Caplliure embark on the pursuit of a serial killer with an unsuspected motivation.

Spanish actors María Caballero, of Netflix series “Alma” and “La noche más larga,” and Morgan Blasco (“Fishbone,” “27 minutos”) play key roles in “The Forgotten Killings.”

“A film with those high production values, so artistically cared for, with elements of a thriller and whodunnit, with a glocal taste, from a director of such talent as Inés París – we are clear that is the type of film that the international market is looking for,” said Buenos Aires-based Guido Rud at Málaga’s Spanish Screenings-Mafiz industry zone.

He added: “International sales will go very well, including for movie theaters and digital exploitation. I would not be surprised if an A class festival takes the movie for its international premiere.”

“We believe that FilmSharks will be an important ally to be able to find the right partners, especially in Latin America, where the film can have a very good run. We hope to take advantage of the pull of this Málaga market to close some territories,” producer José Luis Rancaño said.