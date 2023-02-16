FilmSharks, ‘Morgue’s Cardozo Set 3-Pic Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks has inked a three genre-pic production deal with the HJ Production banner of Hugo Cardozo, writer-director-producer of 2019 Paraguayan hit “Morgue.”

Paraguay-based René Ruiz Díaz, CEO of Urban Achievers, is also partnering on the deal. Díaz produced “Gold Seekers” from “7 Cajas” director Juan Carlos Maneglia.

First pic up in the pact is Spanish-language “Do Not Enter” (“No Entres”), now in post, a found-footage shock fest that FilmSharks founder Guido Run will introduce to buyers at Berlin’s European Film Market by way of a teaser trailer.

It records how two young YouTubers break into a sinister mansion, which is said to be haunted.

Paranormal mystery-thriller “Morgue” proved 2019’s top local release in Paraguay, selling 60,000 tickets, besting “It Chapter 2” and “Annabelle Comes Home.”

A major territory sales breakout, “Morgue” closed the U.S. (Well Go USA) and Latin America (WarnerMedia’s HBO Latin America) as well as Korea, Japan, France, Spain and Russia.

Screenwriter Eric Heisserer, writer of “Arrival” and “Bird Box,” announced in 2020 that his label Chronology was producing an English-language reset of “Morgue” as part of his first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, with Cardozo and Rud serving as executive producers.