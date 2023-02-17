Filmax Boards ‘Ellipsis’ from ‘Champions’ Scribe (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona-based sales shingle Filmax has acquired international rights to Spanish thriller “Ellipsis,” directed and co-written by Goya-nominated David Marqués (“The Unemployment Club,” “En Temporada Baja”).

“Ellipsis” toplines a slew of Spanish-language world stars, including Diego Peretti (“The Kingdom,” “The Wrath of God”), José Coronado (“No Rest for the Wicked”), and iconic Mexican thesp Cecilia Suárez (“The House of Flowers”) and rising star Georgina Amorós (“Elite”).

Peretti plays protagonist Leo, a well-known author of mystery novels. He is paid a visit by a man claiming to be a journalist in a secret location where Leo is penning his next novel. But only his agent knows where he is. Could it be that a dark secret from Adriana ( Amorós), his lover, is behind the surprise visit?

The script was co-written by Rafael Calatayud Cano (“Tales of the Lockdown”) and Marqués, who is best-known for writing Spanish comedy-drama “Champions,” a box office and format smash hit directed by Javier Fesser.

Marqués said: “‘Ellipsis’ is an homage to the genre films and literature that I have enjoyed so much as a reader and viewer. The less you knew about them, before sitting down to read or watch them, the more fun and enjoyment you get out of them.”

“Ellipsis” is produced by multi-hyphenate Álvaro Longoria, a producer, director, and one of the founders of Morena Films (“On the Fringe,” “Everybody Knows,” “Champions”). It was made with the participation of Prime Video and RTVE, as well as financing from the governing body of Spanish region Extremadura.

“‘Ellipsis’ combines a surprising screenplay with magnificent performances that echo great thrillers in movie history,” said Longoria.

Filmax is presenting the film for the first time at Berlin’s European Film Market where buyers will be able to watch a promo.

Ivan Diaz, head of international at Filmax said: “‘Ellipsis’ is the perfect combination of wonderful portrayals from first-class actors, an intelligent plot and a script filled with unexpected twists and sophisticated dialogues that are laced with dark humor. We have absolutely no doubt that this film will catch the attention of buyers who are looking for movies that tell surprising and compelling stories.”

Filmax has acquired international rights to Spanish comedy “Co-Husbands,” whose backers include Telecinco Cinema, producer of Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth” and J.A. Bayona’s “The Impossible.” Filmax is unveiling a trailer at the European Film Market ahead of the film’s release in Spain on March 10.