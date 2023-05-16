Filmax Swoops on ‘Piggy’ Helmer’s ‘The Chapel’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish genre producer Filmax, which is behind such films as “The Machinist,” “Darkness” and “[REC],” is bringing Carlota Pereda’s “The Chapel,” the Spanish director’s follow-up to “Piggy,” to the Cannes market.

Bowing at 2022’s Sundance, “Piggy” was hailed by Variety as a “viciously impressive debut.”

A Filmax and Bixagu Entertainment production backed by Netflix, RTVE and EiTB, “The Chapel” is written by Albert Bertrán Bas, Carmelo Viera and the director. It turns on Emma, 8, who seeks out Carol, a fake medium, to communicate with the spirit of a little girl which has spent centuries trapped in a chapel.

Contact, Emma thinks, will allow her to still talk with her own terminally ill mother when she dies. What Carol doesn’t realise is that Emma has a real gift and, if she goes on trying to use it without Carol’s help, will put her young life in mortal danger.

Pereda describes “The Chapel” as “a very personal story” about “how hard being a mother and daughter can be, how, sometimes, we don’t understand each other until we reach adulthood and, like in all ghost stories, it’s too late…. Or maybe, just maybe, this time, it isn’t.”