Film Movement Buys North American Rights to Studiocanal’s Gad Elmaleh Conversion Comedy ‘Stay With Us’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Movement has bought North American rights to “Stay With Us,” a buzzed-about autobiographical comedy by Gad Elmaleh, the popular French actor, filmmaker and stand-up talent.

Represented in international markets by Studiocanal, the personal movie explores Elmaleh’s own ambivalent relationship to his Jewish faith and his interest for Catholicism.

Elmaleh plays his own role as a well-known French actor of Moroccan-Jewish heritage who returns home after spending three years in the U.S. where he lived the American Dream and made the bold decision to convert to Catholicism. When his parents, David and Regine, find out about their son’s plan, they’re absolutely shocked. They embark on a mission to bring Gad back to his Jewishness and turn his conversion plans in a battlefield. The comedy-laced film follows Gad as he manages to make his parents understand that his sincere love for the Virgin Mary does not call into question his identity and the love he has for them.

The thought-provoking movie earned a warm critical welcome at the Angouleme French Film Festival where it premiered. Film Movement will release it in theaters in 2023, followed by a wide release on all leading home entertainment and digital platforms. The deal was made by Michael Rosenberg, Film Movement president and Chloe Marquet, Studiocanal’s SVP of international sales.

“Gad has long been one of the French-speaking world’s most hilarious and talented exports,” said Rosenberg. “While he’s certainly proven his mettle as a dramatic actor, his very funny semi-autobiographical take is sure to resonate with anyone who’s ever decided to forge their own path in life, family wishes be damned.”

The movie opened in France on Nov. 16 and has sold 440,897 tickets as of Dec. 28, which marks a healthy B.O. performance.

“Following the incredibly successful release of ‘Stay With Us’ in France we are thrilled to have Film Movement on board in North America for Gad Elmaleh’s autobiographical comedy,” said Marquet. “We know the talented Film Movement team will put all of their passion behind this special movie in 2023 and can’t wait for audiences to discover Gad’s vision,” Marquet continued.

On top of “Stay With Us,” Film Movement has recently acquired Tunisia’s Oscar submission “Under the Fig Trees;” Veronique Jadin’s dark workplace comedy “Employee of the Month” and Dominik Moll’s French crime thriller “The Night of the 12th” which played at Cannes last year.