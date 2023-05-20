Film Constellation Launches Remake Rights on Spanish Thriller ‘Fatum’ (EXCLUSIVE)

London- and Paris-based production, finance and sales company Film Constellation is launching sales on the remake rights of Spanish thriller “Fatum.”

Directed by Juan Gualinanes and produced by Vaca Films, the outfit behind box office successes “Sky High” and “Cell 211,” “Fatum” was released in Spain by Universal Studios on April 28. Film Constellation has already reported sales to 50 territories on the original Spanish version.

A compulsive gambler and an elite sniper’s destinies meet on a fateful day when the local betting house gets robbed. When a single gunshot is fired, the next 24 hours will set them on a race against time that will define their lives forever.

The film is headlined by a strong cast including Luis Tosar (“Cell 211,” “Even the Rain,” “Take My Eyes”), Álex García (Netflix’ “Unknown Origins,” “The Bride”), Elena Anaya (“The Skin I Live In,” “Wonder Woman,” “Rifkin’s Festival”) and Arón Piper (Netflix’ “Elite” and “The Mess You Leave Behind,” “15 Years” and “One Day”).

“Fatum” is produced by Borja Pena and Emma Lustres of Vaca Films (“Sky High,” Netflix’s “The Mess You Leave Behind,” “Cell 211”), in association with Playtime, with the participation of Prime Video, RTVE, CRTVG, and the support of ICAA and Xunta de Galicia.