Film Constellation Scores Pre-Sales on Animated Feature ‘The Growcodile’ (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based outfit Film Constellation has scored a first round of pre-sales on its upcoming family CG animated feature “The Growcodile” at the Annecy Animation Film Festival.

“The Growcodile” tells the story of a young girl and her rather unconventional pet, a crocodile named Gilbert. The feature is being adapted by Luuk van Bemmelenfrom from the bestselling children’s book “Crocodile came within!” from renowned Dutch author Paul Van Loon.

The animated film, which is expected to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2025, has pre-sold to Poland (Kinoswiat), Eastern Europe (ProRom), CIS & Baltics (Volga), Portugal (Nos), Greece & Israel (Tanweer), Turkey & MENA (Italia Film), and Vietnam (Lumix), with several other territories under offer and in discussion. KMBO will release it in French theaters.

Budgeted at $10 million, the CGI animated feature film will be directed by Cartoon Saloon alumni Joost Van Den Bosch and Erik Verkerk, who have previously collaborated on a number of shorts and hit series such as “Skunk Fu.”

“The launch in Cannes was met with immediate enthusiasm, a testament to the quality of the script and the strength of the production partners on board,” said Léo Teste, head of sales at Film Constellation. “We are delighted to kickstart the journey with a stellar group of distribution partners already by our side.”

“The Growcodile” is produced by “Fantabulous,” the newly founded French joint venture between established distribution house KMBO (“The Amazing Maurice”), and accomplished production outfit Fabrique d’Images (“Stitch Head,” “My Fairy Troublemaker”). Producers are Mark Mertens and Vladimir Kokh for Fantabulous, Richard Claus and Chantal Nissen for Cool Beans.

“The Growcodile” marks the second collaboration between Film Constellation and Fantabulous following “The Last Dinosaur,” a CG family adventure animation currently in production. Film Constellation has already pre-sold “The Last Dinosaur” in over 50 territories.