‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ Among Projects Helped by U.K.’s COVID Production Scheme

A new report looking at the success of the U.K. government’s COVID production scheme found it supported over 1,200 productions since its launch in July 2020.

The scheme was set up to assist productions struggling to get COVID-related insurance before it was eventually shut down last spring.

The report by Nordicity & Saffery Champness found over two years the scheme had created 37,100 cast roles and 63,500 crew positions as well as sustaining 48,500 full-time jobs. Among the productions benefitting from the scheme were “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” as well as “Peaky Blinders.”

The report estimated the scheme contributed £2.25 billion to the U.K. economy while the cost to the government was £19.6 million. 58% of productions helped by the scheme were based outside of London.

“Our screen industries are an economic powerhouse and we should be proud that the U.K. is firmly established as one of the best places in the world to create blockbuster content,” said culture secretary Lucy Frazer. “When the pandemic threatened that success we stepped in to protect jobs, keep cameras rolling and ensure our producers could keep making the exceptional content that the U.K. is famous for.”