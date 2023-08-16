Drag Queen Revenge Thriller ‘Femme’ Acquired for U.K., Ireland by Signature Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Signature Entertainment has acquired U.K. and Ireland rights to revenge thriller “Femme.”

The film centers on Jules, whose life and career as a drag queen is destroyed by a homophobic attack. But when he re-encounters his attacker, the deeply-closeted Preston, in a gay sauna, he is presented with a chance to exact revenge. Unrecognizable out of his wig and make-up, Jules infiltrates Preston’s life, and in doing so, discovers power in a different kind of drag.

The film is the debut feature from Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping, based on their 2021 BIFA-winning and BAFTA-nominated short film of the same name.

The London-set neo-noir stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (“Candyman”), George MacKay (“1917”) and John McCrea (“Cabaret”). It is produced by Myles Payne and Sam Ritzenberg of Agile Films and co-produced by Hayley Williams for Agile. Marnie Podos of Under New Mgmt executive produced alongside Eva Yates, director of BBC Film who co-financed the project, and Sebastien Raybaud for Anton, which is handling international sales.

“Femme” premiered to much acclaim at Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year. It will have its U.K. premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival later this month.

Reviewing the film for Variety, critic Guy Lodge described it as a “stylish, commendably uncompromising fusion of genre fireworks and measured, thoughtful character study” and as a “tense, sometimes startling revenge drama.”

The deal was negotiated between Signature Entertainment’s director of acquisitions and TV Elizabeth Williams and Anton’s executive VP of international distribution and acquisitions Louis Balsan.

Williams said: “We’re thrilled to bring Sam and Ping’s bold debut feature film to U.K. and Irish audiences later this year. Hotly anticipated from its first festival appearance at Berlinale, the film is a timely, thought-provoking piece with standout performances from Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and George MacKay.”

Balsan added: “We are delighted to announce our partnering with Signature for the U.K. release of ‘Femme.’ This remarkable debut by Sam and Ping, a British revenge thriller, has been generating buzz since its world premiere. With Signature’s unparalleled expertise in distribution, we’re confident that the film’s impactful story will captivate audiences and carry its momentum forward.”