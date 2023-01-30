Female Film Club Launches Networking Space – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

CLUB

Pandemic-born initiative Female Film Club (FFC), has developed a networking space, a new separate area in the online members club where members come together specifically to network. It will be open for existing members and it allows 100 additional filmmakers to join the space for free on a first come, first serve basis.

Interested applicants need a minimum of two years in the film industry or have worked on an award-winning short film or on a feature film.

Members will gain access to the FFC app, online speed networking events, 20% discount on all FFC courses, a 90-day MUBI membership and can watch to selected replays from masterclasses and Q&A’s.

FFC offers film recommendations and streaming links from films made by a female director, female writer, or a film shown from the female gaze; connections with international female and non-binary filmmakers; and masterclasses, Q&As, film festival meet-ups, goal setting and inspiration sessions.

“We are very aware that many filmmakers will find it harder to attend networking events, hire a baby sitter or pay for travel/drinks to stay connected. We are excited to launch this new initiative and ensure filmmakers worldwide share knowledge, help each other and continue making brilliant films. With no female directors nominated at the Oscars it is extremely important to give non-binary and female filmmakers an opportunity to develop and remind them that their stories matter,” FFC cofounders Nicole Lieberman and Liza van der Smissen said.

PITCH AWARDS

Carolyn Goodyear has won the comedy award at the U.K.’s 2023 Pitch Film Fund awards for “Till Death Do Us Part,” a comedy about death by chocolate cake with a twist. Jake Falconer won the drama award for “Alice,” a drama about the pitfalls of celebrity culture, Jessi Gutch won the the Lucy Scher Award, set up in memory of the co-founder of The Script Factory, for a story about life’s final journey, “Last Train Home.” Gutch was also a recipient of the outstanding pitch award for drama and Tom Nicoll received the outstanding pitch award for comedy for “The Bake.”

Judges included “Boiling Point” producer Hester Ruoff; Jon Wardle, director of the U.K. National Film and Television School; BAFTA-winning writer-director Gbemisola Ikumelo (“Famalam”) and actor Indira Varma (“Game of Thrones”).

Now in its 14th year, the Pitch Film Fund aims to see adaptations of stories from the Bible brought to the big screen. The prize fund of £50,000 ($61, 868) is split between comedy and drama, with the winners receiving an overall package of coaching and workshops. Entrants are guided every step of the way, with the opportunity to take part in multiple masterclasses, coaching and a residential workshop weekend, receiving detailed feedback so that they can fine-tune their pitches ready for the next level of the selection process. Pre-production of the winning shorts will begin in February, with principal photography starting in June.

DOCUMENTARY

Shaunak Sen‘s documentary “All That Breathes” will be available on Sky Documentaries and streamer Now from Feb. 8. In the film, as birds fall from New Delhi’s darkening skies, and the city smolders with social unrest, two brothers race to save a casualty of the turbulent times – the black kite, a bird of prey essential to the city’s ecosystem.

In 2022, “All That Breathes” became the first film to win the best documentary prizes at both Sundance and Cannes. It is nominated for best documentary at the Oscars and BAFTAs.

APPOINTMENTS

The Constantin Film AG supervisory board has appointed Martin Bachmann to the company’s executive board, with effect from July 1. Bachmann has been managing director of Sony Pictures Entertainment Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as managing director of Deutsche Columbia Pictures since 2003.

***

Georgia Bayliff has joined U.K. production outfit Tempo Productions (“Bank of Dave”) to co-produce Tempo projects, joining Piers Tempest and Lauren Cox on the executive team. Bayliff was previously head of film for Silver Reel where she produced “Paradise Highway,” starring Morgan Freeman, Juliette Binoche and Frank Grillo.

***

Animation studio Aardman has appointed Laura Taylor-Williams to the newly-created role of head of digital and strategic development, reporting into director of distribution Alison Taylor and working closely with head of acquisitions Robin Gladman.

Taylor-Williams will lead the strategic direction of digital monetisation at Aardman and will oversee a team that covers both commercial and creative strategy in the digital publishing space. The executive joins Aardman with some 15 years distribution experience, having led relationships with digital platform partners for NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Prior to the creation of this new role, she was senior sales manager at Aardman, responsible for broadcast, streaming and VOD deals across Northern Europe and Canada.