Spain’s Feel Sales Snags ‘Allanamiento’ (EXCLUSIVE)

After a series of talks, upstart Madrid-based international sales agency Feel Sales has nabbed all worldwide rights, with the exception of Chile, to “Allanamiento” (“Breaking and Entering”), the investigative police thriller in official competition at the 19th Santiago Int’l Film Festival (Sanfic).

Feel Sales Acquisitions head Yvette de los Santos closed the deal with producer Camila Rodó Carvallo of Pira Films.

Directed by Tomás Gonzales Matos, the drama first participated at Sanfic’s Works in Progress section and was later presented at the Cannes Marché du Films last year. Producer-distributor Storyboard Media, which also runs Sanfic, releases the police procedural in Chile on Aug. 31, said Carvallo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sebastián Soto Salas.

Inspired by actual events, the feature revolves around a case where a deputy commissioner of the investigative police unit asks a fellow commissioner to break into a prosecutor’s office and get rid of recordings that implicate them in drug trafficking, torture and corruption. They have only 48 hours to do the deed.

Given the mainstream appeal of the movie, Feel Sales is eyeing platforms and more exposure on the international festival circuit. With the exponential growth of content-driven SVOD and AVOD platforms worldwide, the company has a plethora of choices.

Led by Luis Collar, a partner and CEO of The Circular Group, a diversified film company, Feel Sales has built up a diverse portfolio that includes Gracia Querejeta’s “The Invisible”; Uruguayan director-producer Diego Fernández Pujol’s “La teoría de los vidrios rotos” (“The Broken Glass Theory”), and Ed Antoja’s “Unconsented” from Spain.

Company handles not only Spanish-language movies but features from the rest of Europe that include mainstream, genre and festival films.

Pira Films, which describes itself as production house that is focused on developing projects with strong gender and social components, is developing the second feature film by Nicol Ruiz Benavides whose debut film “Forgotten Roads” picked up a host of awards at home and abroad, including best director at Spain’s Huelva and at Sanfic.

Ruiz Benavides’ latest project, “Cuando la lluvia no me toca,” delves into the issue of the sexual abuse of minors through a drama with touches of fantasy. In the story, 12-year-old Cristina, after her grandmother’s death, finds herself haunted by shadows at night. She takes refuge in the hillside with a friend to think up a plan to defeat these shadows but in order to succeed, “she needs her mother to believe that the shadows come from a much closer and painful place,” the synopsis concludes.

Pira Films is currently in post on the experimental short film “Animales nocturnos,” the documentary feature “Nos volvemos a llamar Pueblo” and is in development on the non-binary comedy feature film, “Shooting Schedule.”

Sanfic runs Aug. 20-27.