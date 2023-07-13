Federico Fellini Manuscript ‘Napoli-New York’ Set for Graphic Novel Treatment as Movie Shoots in Italy (EXCLUSIVE)

Federico Fellini’s post-war immigration story “Napoli-New York,” which was penned for the big screen by the famed director but never produced, is set to become a graphic novel written by French comic book writer Jean-David Morvan.

Meanwhile, as previously announced, cameras are rolling in Naples on the movie version by Oscar-winning director Gabriele Salvatores.

Fellini co-wrote the tale with his frequent collaborator Tullio Pinelli, a writer on the Italian maestro’s “La Dolce Vita” and “8 1/2,” as well as other titles. Turin-based media company Arancia Studio has now attached the prolific Morvan – who has written more than 250 books that have sold millions of copies – for the graphic novel adaptation.

“Napoli-New York” revolves around two kids named Celestina and Carmine who, after Celestina’s house collapses in an air raid, manage to surreptitiously board a ship in the port of Naples, becoming clandestine passengers. The youngsters are on a mission to reach the U.S., where they dream of living with Celestina’s sister, who emigrated to New York two years earlier.

“During my life as a scriptwriter, I invented stories and universes, worked on biographies and adaptations, but there’s one thing I’ve never done before: adapt a manuscript meant for a movie into a graphic novel, especially from such a master,” Morvan said in a statement.

The “Napoli-New York” graphic novel will be released internationally in 2024. News on Arancia Studio’s publishing partners will be announced in coming months.

Meanwhile, shooting is under way in Naples on the film adaptation of Fellini’s treatment being directed by Salvatores, a veteran director whi won an Oscar for “Mediterreaneo” in 1991. The “Napoli-New York” movie is being produced by Rome-based Paco Cinematografica, with backing from RAI Cinema and support from the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission. Paco is also involved in the graphic novel.

Italian A-lister Pierfrancesco Favino (“The Traitor,” “Nostalgia”) stars as the chief officer of the ship.