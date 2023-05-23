Fatima Djoumer Succeeds Claude-Eric Poiroux as CEO of Europa Cinemas Network

Current COO Fatima Djoumer has been appointed CEO of the Europa Cinemas network.

Djoumer succeeds founder Claude-Eric Poiroux, who is stepping down from his role as general director after 30 years. Poiroux has been awarded the title of honorary president, recognizing his contribution to the creation and development of the network, which now includes more than 3,000 screens in 744 cities across 38 countries.

The network was set up in 1992 to provide operational and financial support to cinemas that undertake to give a significant part of their screenings to non-national European films and to put in place activities for young audiences.

Additionally, a new steering committee has been elected with Nico Simon (Luxembourg) remaining president for a further year. Metka Dariš (Slovenia) and Mathias Holtz (Sweden) join as vice presidents. Benoît Thimister (Belgium) was elected treasurer and Maria-Magdalena Gierat (Poland) secretary.

“The whole network will always owe a debt of gratitude to Claude-Eric whose vision has allowed us to build such an extensive and diverse network. Europa Cinemas core belief is that cinemas are essential to the future of film. Our network is constantly finding innovative ways to enhance its role in the film ecosystem and to building audiences. Europa Cinemas has a highly active membership that is committed to diversity, inclusion and innovation and we will continue to focus on turning their passion into practical action. We are proud of the development of the network and of our great partnership with the European Commission Media program,” Djoumer said.

Poiroux added: “With the creation of this network and its development thanks to the ongoing financial support of Creative Europe Media since the early beginnings we have strengthened exhibitors in their programming choices towards European films and in their dynamic and innovative strategies to build and renew audiences. This network is more than ever essential for the growth and visibility of European film.”

Europa Cinemas is supported by Creative Europe/Media, Program of the European Union (Brussels), CNC (France), Eurimages (Council of Europe, Strasbourg), FFA (Germany) and Institut Français (Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, France).