Fathom Events, Spain’s Bosco Prepare a U.S. Theatrical Release in September for Documentary ‘Libres’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Denver-based distributor Fathom Events and Spain’s Bosco Films are teaming to release this September in 700 U.S. theaters the Spanish documentary “Libres” (“Free”).

Portraying the cloistered life of 12 monasteries in Spain, “Free” will be the fourth feature both partners jointly release stateside.

Their distribution relationship kicked-off last year, with the U.S. release of faith-based doc “Vivo” (“Alive”), which scored $352,000 on its April 24 launch, entering into the domestic box office Top Ten.

Further recent Fathom-Bosco releases include Spanish biopic “Esclavos y reyes” (“Claret”) and French pilgrimage documentary “Lourdes.”

For “Free’s” Latin American and Mexican bows, scheduled for Sept. 21, Madrid-based Bosco Films has inked deals with key exhibition chains such as Cinemex, Cinemark and Cinépolis.

Bosco opens “Free” in Spanish theaters on April 21.

Directed by Santos Blanco and written by Javier Lorenzo, “Free” is a journey into the interior of men through the lives of those people who have given themselves completely to a cloistered life of prayer.

The documentary has been filmed in 12 monasteries from various Spanish provinces, among them Las Batuecas in Salamanca, San Pedro de Cardeña in Burgos and Leyre in Navarre.

Produced by Bosco founder Lucía González-Barandiarán, “Free’s” production team obtained permission to enter the monasteries and talk with people who rarely speak a word.

A co-production with Spain’s Variopinto Producciones, “Free” marks distributor-marketing-sales agency Bosco’s entry into feature film production.

“A logical evolution for Bosco would be to enter the pre-production of two new projects during this year’s last quarter and shoot them in 2024,” González-Barandiarán said.

“Free” screens Wednesday March 15 at the Málaga Film Festival’s industry zone Mafiz, as also does another Bosco-distributed feature, social-history film “La sirvienta” (“The Maid”), both part of Spanish Screenings Content event.

Set up at Salamanca-based Stellarum Films and directed by Pablo Moreno (“A Forbidden God”, “Claret”), “The Maid” tells the true story of Vicenta María López, a 19th century Spanish woman, founder of the Congregation of Religious of Mary Immaculate. Handled by Bosco, the film hits Spanish theaters on March 24.