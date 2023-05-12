‘Fast X’ First Reactions: ‘Stupidly Entertaining’ and a ‘Visual Spectacle’ but Some ‘Clunky Elements’

Hollywood came to the Colosseum on Friday as “Fast X” held a star-studded Road to Rome premiere featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno and a host of other talents prancing on a red carpet rolled out in the Forum’s Temple of Venus with the real Colosseum as a backdrop.

The social media embargo expired after the Rome premiere, and people who were lucky enough to see “Fast X” a week ahead of its U.S. premiere on May 19 are calling it “stupidly entertaining,” a “visual spectacle” and that it puts the franchise “back on track.” Others are praising Jason Momoa’s performance as the main villain, but there are also some “clunky elements” to the movie.

The choice of the Italian capital as the first city in the world where the 10th installment in the “Fast & Furious” saga was screened paid tribute to the fact that some of the film’s most high-octane action scenes were shot in Rome and its surroundings.

“All the action scenes we did in Rome were real. When we rolled that ball in the streets of Rome, that was a real one-ton ball that we set on fire,” “Fast X” director Louis Leterier told Variety.

Diesel added, “I could not believe that there was a [Dodge] Charger and we were shouting: ‘Action!’ in front of the Colosseum. I never would have dreamed that happening 20 years ago.

“Fast X” stars Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Meadow Walker, Leo Abelo Perry, Brie Larson and Jason Statham were also on hand on the spectacular catwalk ahead of the film’s public screening held in Rome nearby The Space multiplex.

See some of the reactions from journalists who saw “Fast X” below:

Caught #FastX last week! It’s a wild, non-stop action thrill ride that delivers the most shocking ending of the franchise, so far. Not perfect (end may divide fans), but it’s been growing on me & I can’t wait to see it again. Universal's def trying to make this its Infinity War. pic.twitter.com/0EWbLNezOi — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 12, 2023

#FastX belongs to Jason Momoa and his decadent bad guy, Dante Reyes. Fierce and flamboyant, his perilous peacocking adds a sharp edge and some refreshing dark humor. The rest is ludicrousness with clunky elements but it is stupidly entertaining. What the Fast were you expecting? pic.twitter.com/9Xeuj2In7z — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 12, 2023

#FastX is an entertaining thrill ride. It’s a visual spectacle with some truly incredible stunts and some wildly outrageous moments you’d expect from the Fast franchise, but what Jason Momoa brings to the film as Dante is magic! His performance oozes charisma. pic.twitter.com/UjOlR77aEF — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) May 12, 2023

#FastX is utterly ridiculous (I loved every second). Action sequences and one-liners left my face hurting from smiling so much. Momoa is hilarious. Ensemble rocks. Cinema? Please. Peak summer blockbuster? Hell yes. Built for a popcorn-filled big screen experience. @ComicBook pic.twitter.com/5XWLT4daQO — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) May 12, 2023

Fast X gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F's version of The Joker. He's a gleeful psychopath, and it's delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made Fate Of The Furious and F9 feel stale, it's a win. #FastX pic.twitter.com/fgZy6gjYTR — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) May 12, 2023