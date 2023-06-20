‘Fast and the Furious’ Producers Admit Liability After Stunt Performer Left With ‘Life-Changing’ Injuries (EXCLUSIVE)

The producers of “F9: The Fast Saga” — the ninth installation in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise — have admitted liability over an accident that left a stunt performer with “life-changing” injuries.

Joe Watts, a seasoned stunt performer who had worked on big-budget features including “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu,” was rehearsing a fight scene at Leavesden Studios in 2019 with a stand in for Vin Diesel when he was thrown over a balcony and onto a concrete floor from a height of over 20 feet.

It is alleged that a safety wire designed to stop Watts’s fall malfunctioned and he missed the safety mat because the stunt was performed differently to the initial rehearsal. Watts, who suffered a fractured skull, traumatic brain injury, psychiatric injury and damage to his shoulder, was in a coma for five days following the accident. According to his lawyers he has been left with “a series of cognitive and physical issues” requiring specialist support and therapies. They describe his injuries as “life changing.”

Last year, Watts brought a legal claim for over $1.2 million against FF9 Pictures Limited, a subsidiary of Universal Pictures in the U.K.

“He will not be able to return to his pre-accident employment as a stunt man,” his legal filings claim. “If he is able to work, he will suffer a permanent handicap on the labour market.”

In their defence filing, which was recently lodged in the U.K.’s High Court, FF9 Pictures Limited accepted they were to blame for the accident. “It is admitted that the sole cause of the accident was the negligence of [FF9 Pictures Limited] its servants or agents or those for whom it is vicariously liable,” the company wrote. They added the company was not making any allegations of contributory negligence by Watts.

“Liability is therefore admitted in full and it is accordingly admitted that [Watts] is entitled to such damages as the court may assess or as the parties may agree,” the defence filing continues.

In their defence statement, however, FF9 Limited said they were making “no further admissions” at this stage regarding the nature and extent of Watts’s injuries, their prognosis or consequences. They also declined to comment on compensation, saying they would be relying on “expert evidence” to advise the court on what would be appropriate.

Watts told Variety: “It’s been almost four years since the accident, and during that time I’ve worked incredibly hard on my recovery. I know I’ll never get back to performing, which still upsets me, but I’m determined to get my life back on track as best I can. I’m therefore grateful that FF9 Limited has admitted liability and now call on the film industry to make their sets safer for those working on it. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on anyone.”

