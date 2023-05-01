Romantic Drama ‘Falling Into Place,’ Starring Aylin Tezel, ‘Bridgerton’s’ Chris Fulton, Picked Up by Global Screen (EXCLUSIVE)

Munich-based sales agency Global Screen has acquired romantic drama “Falling Into Place” for worldwide theatrical distribution. The English-language film is written and directed by Aylin Tezel, one of Germany’s leading young actors, and stars Tezel (“7500”) and Chris Fulton (“Bridgerton”).

The directorial debut is set in Scotland on the Isle of Skye and in London. It is an honest and poetic portrait of today’s 30-somethings caught between the fear of commitment and the desire for self-improvement. Like all great love stories, it is not just about the love between two individuals, but also about the dreams and anxieties of a whole generation.

Kira and Ian, two 30-somethings, meet all too briefly over a winter weekend on the Isle of Skye and form a sudden, deep, and surprising bond. Back in London, they try to move on with their separate lives – but both have to stop running from themselves before they are ready to truly connect.

The cast also includes Alexandra Dowling (“Game of Thrones”), Samuel Anderson (“Gunpowder Milkshake”), Layo-Christina Akinlude (“The End of the F***ing World”), Kathryn Howden (“Malevolent”), Michael Carter (“The Illusionist”) and Rory Fleck-Byrne (“This Is Going to Hurt”).

DoP Julian Krubasik (“We Are Next of Kin,” “Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier”) was behind the camera. Grammy nominated composer Jon Hopkins (“Monsters”) and Ben Lukas Boysen (“The Collini Case”) wrote the score. Des Hamilton (“Jojo Rabbit”) was responsible for the casting.

Julia Weber, head of international acquisitions and sales at Global Screen, said: “Aylin Tezel tells an intimate, poetic love story that, in its modernity, takes the audience on an emotional journey across generations. In the process, she manages to create an incredible closeness to the protagonists.”

Yvonne McWellie, who produces the film for Weydemann Bros., commented: “Falling Into Place” is an indie movie that takes its audience into the world of today’s mid-30s generation and proves the strong talent of inspiring writer/director/actress Aylin Tezel in front of and behind the camera. We are thrilled to be working with Global Screen as our international sales agent as they are experienced and successful in bringing a romantic drama to a wide audience and they approach the movie with a loving and appreciative attitude.”

McWellie, Jakob D. Weydemann, Jonas Weydemann and Milena Klemke of Weydemann Bros. produced “Falling Into Place” as a co-production with Compact Pictures, John McKay and WeFadeToGrey, and in cooperation with WDR, SR and Arte. The film received funding from Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Creative Europe, German Federal Film Fund (DFFF) and Screen Scotland.

Global Screen will present the film as a market premiere at the upcoming Marché du Film in Cannes.