Eva Green Wins Lawsuit Over ‘Career-Killing’ Movie ‘A Patriot’

Eva Green has reportedly won her lawsuit over the failed movie “A Patriot,” according to the Press Association.

Green claimed that under her “pay or play” contract she was still owed her $1 million fee even though the movie fell apart. The production company White Lantern – together with finance company Sherborne Media Finance – defended the claim and counter-sued the actor for “conspiracy, deceit and unlawful interference.” They claimed she repudiated her contract and undermined the production, causing it to collapse, in order to buy out the script and make the film herself.

During her evidence, Green acknowledged the “shitty B-movie” could have been a career ender for her as its production values dropped in line with its decreasing budget, but maintained she was ready to fulfil her contract and shoot at any time.

The original budget for the project, which was written and set to be directed by Dan Pringle, was initially projected at around $10 million. However, as the producers desperately tried to secure financing amid a rapidly changing independent film landscape, the budget was slowly decreased without Green’s knowledge.

Max Mallin KC, representing White Lantern, asked Green why she signed up to the film. Clad in a dark green velvet jacket, black turtleneck and dark trousers, Green replied: “I fell in love with the story and thought it had to be told.”