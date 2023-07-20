‘Europa,’ ‘Medium,’ ‘Freedom’ Compete at Sarajevo Film Festival

Forty-nine films will compete for the Heart of Sarajevo awards at the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival, which runs in Bosnia and Herzegovina from Aug. 11 to 18.

The Feature Film Competition will present 11 titles, with two world premieres, one international and five regional premieres.

World premieres include “Europa” from Austrian-Iranian filmmaker Sudabeh Mortezai, whose credits include 2018 Venice Days entry “Joy,” the Best Film winner at London Film Festival, and “Macondo,” which competed for the Golden Bear at Berlin Film Festival in 2014.

The other world premiere is “Medium,” from Greek director Christina Ioakeimidi, whose debut feature was “Harisma” in 2010.

The international premiere is Romanian filmmaker Tudor Giurgiu’s “Freedom,” which world premiered at Transilvania Film Festival, and won the Public’s Choice award. Last year, “Freedom” won the jury prize in the Work in Progress section of CineLink Industry Days, Sarajevo’s industry program.

The festival’s four competition sections – for feature, documentary, short and student film – will feature 22 world, two international, 22 regional and three national premieres.

A total of 935 films were submitted for consideration, including 200 feature fiction films, 235 documentary, and 500 short and student titles. The festival programming team was led by creative director Izeta Građević.

The Documentary Film Competition section picked 20 titles, including nine world premieres, one international, seven regional premieres and three Bosnian premieres.

The competition programs are open for films and filmmakers from Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Georgia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine.

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – FEATURE FILM

“Europa,” Sudabeh Mortezai (Austria) – world premiere

Beate is an ambitious executive working at Europa, a mysterious corporation looking to expand into the Balkans region. Seemingly promoting philanthropy and investment in underdeveloped areas, Europa actually needs to buy land from locals in a remote valley in Southern Albania using Beate as the main negotiator for the mission. But things don’t go as planned when she is challenged by Jetnor, a stubborn and spiritual farmer who refuses to leave the land of his ancestors.

“Medium,” Christina Ioakeimidi (Greece) – world premiere

Sixteen-year-old Eleftheria, a stranger in a strange world, meets Angelos, a mysterious neighbor, who invites her into his fascinating grown-up world. Roaming the streets of the scorching-hot August city on his bike, Eleftheria embarks on a journey to discover herself through the ferocity of first love.

“Freedom” (Libertate), Tudor Giurgiu (Romania, Hungary) – international premiere

In the chaotic days of the December 1989 revolution that overthrew the Communist regime in Romania, the Transylvanian city of Sibiu becomes the scene of a violent assault on a police unit that quickly escalates into a bloody confrontation between soldiers, policemen, civilian protesters, and representatives of the secret police. In a desperate attempt to escape the siege, police captain Viorel is captured by the army and thrown into an empty swimming pool along with hundreds of prisoners accused of terrorism.

“Animal,” Sofia Exarchou (Greece, Austria, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria) – regional premiere

Under the hot Greek sun, the hosts at an all-inclusive island resort prepare for the busy tourist season. Kalia is the leader of the pack. Paper decor, glitzy costumes and dance shows fill the stage. As summer intensifies and the work pressure builds, nights become violent and Kalia’s struggle is revealed in the darkness. But when the spotlights come up again, the show must go on.

“Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry” (Shashvi Shashvi Makvali), Elene Naveriani (Georgia, Switzerland) – regional premiere

Etero, a 48-year-old woman living in a small village in Georgia, never wanted a husband. She cherishes her freedom as much as her cakes. But her choice to live alone is the cause of much gossip among her fellow villagers. Unexpectedly, she finds herself passionately falling for a man, and is suddenly faced with the decision of pursuing a relationship or continuing a life of independence. Etero must grapple with her feelings and decide how to find her own path to happiness.

“Day of the Tiger” (Tigru), Andrei Tănase (Romania, France, Greece) – regional premiere

Vera is a small-town veterinarian from Transylvania, whose marriage to actor-director Toma is going through a difficult period since the couple lost their new-born son. Vera becomes obsessed with providing him with the proper Eastern Orthodox burial rituals and spends more and more time at work. On a particular day, while a new tiger is brought to the zoo where she works, Vera finds out her husband is hiding something.

“La Palisiada,” Philip Sotnychenko (Ukraine) – regional premiere

Ukraine, 1996.

Five months before the moratorium on capital punishment, two old friends, a police detective and a forensic psychiatrist, investigate the murder of a colleague. A long time ago, both of them were in love with the widow of the deceased. Immersed in the complicated case and long-forgotten memories, the friends create a future in which their children will have to live, and will inherit the unrealized aspirations of their parents.

“Lost Country,” Vladimir Perišić (Serbia, France, Croatia, Luxembourg, Qatar) – regional premiere

Serbia, 1996. During the student demonstrations against the Milosević regime, 15-year-old Stefan has to go through the hardest revolution of all. He has to confront his beloved mother, spokesperson for and accomplice of the corrupt government his friends are rising up against.

OUT OF COMPETITION

“Excursion” (Ekskurzija), Una Gunjak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – Gala Screening, Out of Competition

“Guardians of the Formula” (Čuvari Formule), Dragan Bjelogrlić (Serbia) – Gala Screening, Out of Competition

“Rumi,” television series, producers: Ahmet Okur, Kerim Ayyildiz, director: Can Ulkaj (Turkey) – world premiere – Special Screening, Out of Competition

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – DOCUMENTARY FILM

“A Day, 365 Hours” (Bir Gün, 365 Saat), Eylem Kaftan (Turkey, Croatia) – world premiere

“Body” (Telo), Petra Seliškar (Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia) – world premiere

“Bottlemen” (Flašaroši), Nemanja Vojinović (Serbia, Slovenia) – world premiere

“Fairy Garden” (Fanni Kertje), Gergő Somogyvári (Hungary, Romania, Croatia) – world premiere

“Fran and Verka; Or a Usual Day in an Abandoned Village,” Sovran Nrecaj (Kosovo) – world premiere

“Hug” (Objem), Miroslav Mandić (Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia) – world premiere

“Requiem to the Hot Days of Summer” (Rekviemi Zafkhulis Sitskhian Dgheebs), Giorgi Parkosadze (Georgia, Greece) – world premiere

“Silence of Reason” (Šutnja Razuma), Kumjana Novakova (Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia) – world premiere

“What’s to Be Done?” (Što Da Se Radi?), Goran Dević (Croatia) – world premiere

“My Muslim Husband” (Soțul Meu Musulman), Daniel Ioan Bărnuti, Alexandra Lizeta Bărnuți (Romania) – international premiere

“De Facto,” Selma Doborac (Austria, Germany) – regional premiere

“Deserters” (Dezerteri), Damir Markovina (Croatia) – regional premiere

“Horror Vacui,” Boris Poljak (Croatia) – regional premiere

“Non-Aligned: Scenes From the Labudović Reels,” Mila Turajlić (Serbia, France, Croatia, Montenegro, Qatar) – regional premiere

“One Aloe, One Ficus, One Avocado and Six Dracaenas,” Marta Smerechynska (Ukraine, France) – regional premiere

“Self-Portrait Along the Borderline,” Anna Dziapshipa (Georgia) – regional premiere

Valerija, Sara Jurinčić (Croatia) – regional premiere

“Between Revolutions” (Între Revoluții) Vlad Petri (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran) – B&H premiere

“Hope Hotel Phantom,” Bojan Stojčić (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – B&H Premiere

“We Will Not Fade Away” (My Ne Zgasnemo), Alisa Kovalenko (Ukraine, France, Poland, U.S.) – B&H Premiere