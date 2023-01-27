MTV Documentary Films Buys Sundance Documentary ‘The Eternal Memory,’ Maite Alberdi’s Follow-Up to Oscar-Nominated ‘Mole Agent’

MTV Documentary Films has acquired worldwide rights to “The Eternal Memory,” Maite Alberdi’s follow-up to her Oscar-nominated feature “The Mole Agent.”

The doc premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and will have its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival next month as part of the “Panorama” section.

The film was produced by Alberdi, Juan De Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín and Rocío Jadue. It is executive produced by Marcela Santibañez, Daniela Sandoval, Nicholas Hooper, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Chandra Jessee and Rebecca Lichtenfeld.

MTV Documentary Films was set up in 2019 by legendary HBO Documentary Films boss Sheila Nevins, and Paramount Global executives Liza Burnett Fefferman and Nina L. Diaz. Nevins was at HBO for 38 years and won 34 Emmys in that period. Her credits include “Citizenfour,” “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief” and “Paradise Lost.”

In “The Eternal Memory,” Augusto and Paulina have been together and in love for 25 years. Eight years ago, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and his wife has since become his caretaker. As one of Chile’s most prominent cultural commentators and television presenters, Augusto is no stranger to building an archive of memory, having been responsible for that herculean task following the Pinochet dictatorship and its systematic erasure of collective consciousness.

But now, he turns that work to his own life, trying to hold on to his identity with the help of his partner. Day by day, the couple faces this challenge head-on, adapting to the disruptions brought on by Augusto’s disease while relying on the affection and sense of humor shared between them.

Alberdi said: “I am so happy that ‘The Eternal Memory’ has found its home at MTV Documentary Films, which in recent years, has believed in the artistic innovation of documentaries and has released documentaries that I greatly admire. Working with Sheila Nevins is an honor, and I admire what she has built in the documentary industry.”

Nevins added: “The gift of love that lasts is revealed in ‘The Eternal Memory.’ One cannot be cynical in Maite’s verité film – a remarkable achievement that allows us to observe what remains as memory fades. We reconsider the value of a long life lived and consider in our own lives the eternal reach of comfort and caring to an otherwise merciless end.”

Nina L. Diaz and Liza Burnett Fefferman, co-heads of MTV Documentary Films, said: “An extraordinary and sublime love story, we simply couldn’t take our eyes off the screen. ‘The Eternal Memory’ left us so deeply moved and devoted to Augusto and Pauli – we can’t stop thinking/talking and marveling about the beautiful work Maite has done and how elated we are to bring this film out into the world.”

“The Eternal Memory” is a Micromundo and Fabula production. Submarine and United Talent Agency Independent Film Group brokered the deal with MTV Documentary Films on behalf of the filmmakers. UTA also represents Alberdi.