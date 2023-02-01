Emma Thompson to Star in Brian Kirk Action Thriller ‘The Fisherwoman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Emma Thompson is set to star in Brian Kirk’s upcoming action thriller “The Fisherwoman,” Variety can exclusively reveal.

In the feature, Thompson is set to play a widowed fisherman who, while trapped in a Minnesotan blizzard, interrupts the kidnapping of a teenager and soon finds she is the young victim’s only hope.

Kirk will direct from a screenplay by Nicholas Jacobson-Larson and Dalton Leeb, who have just been tapped to write the “Hot Wheels” movie for Warner Bros and Bad Robot. The duo are also currently working on “The Fall” for Amblin and Blackmaled Productions

Greg Silverman of Stampede Ventures, who are co-financing the film alongside Augenschein Filmproduktion, Film und Medienstiftung NRW and German broadcaster ZDF, announced the project on Wednesday.

Mossbank is handling international sales and co-repping domestic rights with CAA Media Finance and Augenschein. Augenschein will also exclusively represent German-speaking European territories while Leonine is co-producing and distributing for German-speaking Europe. Mossbank, which is a partnership between Raven and Sculptor Media headed by Michael Rothstein and Sam Hall, will introduce the project to buyers in Berlin later this month at the EFM.

Thompson, who will also exec produce the project, recently received rave reviews for “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.” The two-time Oscar winner has also appeared in “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” and is soon to be seen alongside Lily James in upcoming romcom “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Kirk is the co-creator and director of Idris Elba series “Luther” and has directed for series including “Game of Thrones,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Penny Dreadful,” among others. “The Fisherwoman” will be his first feature since “21 Bridges,” one of the last films Chadwick Boseman made before he died in 2020.

Silverman will produce alongside Jon Berg on behalf of Stampede while the company’s Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco will exec produce. Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo are producing for Augenschein. Jonathan Saubach is exec producing alongside Thompson, Rothstein and Hall.

“Dame Emma Thompson is a phenomenally talented artist and the perfect incarnation of our film’s titular character,” said Jon Berg, president of production at Stampede Ventures. “We couldn’t be more honored and excited to see her embody a character that shares her unique strength, grit and intelligence.”

Maximilian Leo, producer and CEO of Augenschein, added: “With Stampede Ventures co-financing and Mossbank’s partnership, we are able to deliver an incredible drama directed by the visionary Brian Kirk. Our mission to make bold, artistic, and desirable vision aligns perfectly with our partners and we are excited to see The Fisherwoman become a reality with Emma Thompson.”

Thompson is repped by CAA and Hamilton Hodell. Kirk is repped by Independent Talent Group and Grandview. Nicholas Jacobson-Larson and Dalton Leeb are repped by CAA, Grandview and Jackoway Tyerman.