Emma Mackey Joins Vicky Krieps, Fiona Shaw in ‘Hot Milk,’ HanWay Films Selling in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

“Emily” star Emma Mackey has joined the cast of “Hot Milk,” the adaptation of the bestselling novel by Deborah Levy.

The BAFTA nominee will lead the cast alongside Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”), Vicky Krieps (“Corsage”), Vincent Perez (“Shantaram”) and Patsy Ferran (“Living”). HanWay Films has worldwide sales rights and will shop the pic to buyers in Cannes next week.

“Hot Milk” marks the directorial debut of award-winning writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz (“She Said,” “Ida,” “Colette”). It will start shooting in July in Greece in co-production with Heretic Films.

The film explores the complexities of the mother-daughter relationship against the hot and atmospheric backdrop of Almería in Spain.

The story centers on Rose (Shaw) and her daughter Sofia (Mackey), who travel to a seaside resort in Spain, to consult with the shamanic Dr Gomez (Perez), a physician who could possibly hold the cure to Rose’s mystery illness, which has left her bound to a wheelchair. But in the sultry atmosphere of this sun-bleached town, Sofia, who has been trapped by her mother’s illness all her life, finally starts to shed her inhibitions, enticed by the persuasive charms of enigmatic traveller Ingrid (Krieps).

Sofia’s increased freedom becomes too much for her controlling mother, and as the hot sun beats down, their relationship simmers with pent-up resentments and bitterness, threatening to tear the fragile threads that hold them together, and leading them to a dramatic conclusion.

Mackey replaces Jessie Buckley in the role of Sofia. Buckley’s casting was first announced in February 2022.

“Hot Milk” was developed by Bonnie Productions together with Film4 and is produced by Academy Award nominee and BAFTA winner Christine Langan along with Kate Glover and Giorgos Karnavas. Executive producers are Farhana Bhula, Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek for Film4, as well as Richard Mansell, Ellie Wood and Konstantinos Kontovrakis. Heads of Department include cinematographer Christopher Blauvelt, costume designer Sophie O’Neill and production designer Andrey Ponckratov.

Producer Christine Langan said: “Emma is a fiercely talented rising star. She’s one of the most exciting actresses of her generation and we’re thrilled to have her lead this powerful cast.”