Time-Shift Drama ‘Embryo Larva Butterfly’ Debuts Trailer Ahead of Karlovy Vary Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales agency Cercamon has debuted the trailer for time-shift drama “Embryo Larva Butterfly,” which has its world premiere in the Proxima Competition section of Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

The film, directed and written by Cypriot Kyros Papavassiliou, is described by the festival as “an imaginative film about the paradoxes of time and of romantic and other relationships.”

It centers on Penelope and Isidoros, who live in a world where today they are lovers but the following day they scarcely know one another. It is a place where time doesn’t flow, where the days appear randomly in the past, present and future.

“Their relationship is constantly changing,” according to Karlovy Vary. “It is one continuous uncertainty marked by shared searching and reassuring. Somewhere next to their world is another where time is linear. It is possible to travel from arbitrary time to linear time, but the conditions for such a journey are mysterious and the price is high.”

The Greek-Cypriot film is produced by AMP Filmworks, and is co-produced by Graal. The producers are Marios Piperides and Janine Teerling.

The cast include Maria Apostolakea, Hristos Sougaris, Makis Papadimitriou, Stephania Sotiropoulou and Yiannis Niarros.

The cinematography is by Thodoros Mihopoulos. The music is composed by Dimitris Kariofillis and Nikos Veliotis.

The film premieres on July 3.

Papavassiliou’s short film “In the Name of the Sparrow” was selected in the Official Selection of Cannes Film Festival in 2007. His debut feature, “Impressions of a Drowned Man,” had its world premiere in the Tiger Awards Competition of International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2015, and traveled to multiple festivals, including Karlovy Vary, AFI, Durban, Kiev and Mumbai.

Previous titles from AMP Filmworks include “Smuggling Hendrix” (2018 Tribeca Film Festival, Best International Narrative Feature), “Patchwork” (2021 Karlovy Vary Film Festival, East of the West Competition), and “Mediterranean Fever” (2022 Cannes Film Festival, Un Certain Regard).