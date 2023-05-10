Elle Fanning, Christopher Abbott to Star in Sarah Elizabeth Mintz’s ‘The Maid of Orleans,’ Produced by Jessica Chastain; Memento International Boards Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Christopher Abbott (“Poor Things”) and Nadia Tereszkiewicz (“The Crime is Mine”) are set to headline “The Maid of Orleans,” Sarah Elizabeth Mintz’s daring follow up to “Good Girl Jane.” Loosely inspired by Mintz’s real-life experiences, “The Maid of Orleans” will explore sexual power dynamics on and off set.

Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “George and Tammy”) is set to produce alongside Fanning’s Lewellen Pictures (“The Great,” “The Girl from Plainville”). Memento International will introduce the hot project to buyers at the Cannes Film Market. Filming is scheduled to begin early 2024 in France.

Fanning will star as Rebecca Spielman, a young film school graduate who travels to Paris to work as the assistant to the brilliant, yet tortured up-and-coming director Sammy Lindberg (Abbott). As the production of Sammy’s new “Joan of Arc” movie ramps up, Rebecca finds herself struggling to satisfy the growing maze of demands made by her new boss, all the while, caught in a tangled web of passion and allegiance. Tereszkiewicz will play Celine, the actress portraying Joan of Arc in the film.

Mintz, who previously won two awards at Tribeca with “Good Girl Jane,” said “Gendered power dynamics in the industry have been discussed largely through a binary lens.” “However, the version of the experience that resonates for me is complex, profoundly nuanced, and often uncomfortably situated in a moral gray area,” she continued. “It’s through this layered perspective that our creative team and remarkable cast in Elle, Chris, and Nadia approach the story,” Mintz added.

Sata Cissokho, head of acquisitions at Memento International, said the company was impressed by “Sarah’s script is her honest depiction of moments we’ve all experienced at various times.”

“The feeling when the desire to be liked leads us towards blurry situations, especially when those in power are willing to take advantage of it. She does so with a lot of humor as well and we’re sure audiences worldwide will connect to it,” Cissokho continued.

Besides Freckle Films and Lewellen Pictures, Christopher Abbott will also produce. Paris-based Raphaël Benoliel, whose credits include many U.S. films and series, from “Emily in Paris” to “Mission: Impossible,” will executive produce.

Set for a Cannes launch, Memento International will handle international sales, with WME Independent handling domestic sales.

Fanning stars as Catherine the Great in Tony McNamara’s Hulu hit series “The Great,” a role that has garnered her a raft of nominations at the Emmy Awards, as well as the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, among others.

Abbott’s credits include Hulu’s dark comedy mini-series “Catch-22″ for which he was nominated at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, among others. He’ll next be seen in Yorgos Lanthimos’ anticipated next film “Poor Things.”

Tereszkiewicz is a rising French star who won this year’s Cesar Award for best female newcomer for her performance in “Forever Young.” Her most recent film, “Rosalie,” will premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in Un Certain Regard.

Mintz is represented by Exile Entertainment, WME, Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman; Fanning by UTA, Echo Lake Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson; Abbott by WME, Entertainment 360 and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and Tereszkiewicz by Echo Lake Entertainment and Agence Adequat.