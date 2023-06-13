Sex, Surfing and Hellfire Scottish Drama ‘Silent Roar’ to Open Edinburgh International Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL

The world premiere of Scottish writer-director Johnny Barrington‘s debut feature “Silent Roar” will open the 2023 Edinburgh International Film Festival on Aug. 18. Billed as a “teenage tale of surfing, sex and hellfire” set in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides, the film stars emerging actor Louis McCartney as Dondo, a young surfer struggling to accept his father’s recent disappearance at sea. Caught up in grief, he is brought to his senses by rebellious crush Sas (Ella Lily Hyland), a high achiever who dreams of escaping the island. When an oddly-behaved new minister arrives on the island, Dondo begins to have cosmic visions.

The film is produced by Scottish producer Chris Young (“The Inbetweeners Movie”) and was made with the participation of Screen Scotland, BBC Films and BFI. MK2 Films is handling sales.

The festival is returning for its 76th edition following financial difficulties. Last October it was revealed the Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), which produces the festival, had appointed administrators, leaving the future of the festival in doubt. In March, the festival said it would be returning for a special one year-iteration as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, which runs from Aug. 18-23.

The festival program will be led by its new director Kate Taylor, who takes over from Kristy Matheson who was unveiled as the new director of the BFI London Film Festival.

FORMAT

EndemolShine Germany, part of Banijay Germany, will produce “Save The Date” for VOX. Originally created by Endemol Shine Israel, and first produced by Endemol Shine Finland, this is the third iteration of the dating and relationship format, following the launch by Shine Iberia in Portugal on TVI earlier this month.

In this social experiment, singles tired of the dating world, gain total control of their love lives by setting a wedding date, before they have even begun dating a partner. Each single has a short time to find their perfect match and plan the wedding.