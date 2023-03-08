Edinburgh International Film Festival Returns Following Financial Troubles – Global Bulletin

FILM FESTIVAL

The Edinburgh International Film Festival is returning for its 76th edition following financial difficulties.

Last October it was revealed the Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), which produces the festival, had appointed administrators, leaving the future of the festival in doubt.

Today the festival returned it would be returning for a special one year-iteration as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, which runs from Aug. 18-23.

The festival program will be led by its new director Kate Taylor, who takes over from Kristy Matheson. Matheson was today unveiled as the new director of the BFI London Film Festival.

“Attending first as audience member, then as film worker, my experience of Edinburgh International Film Festival has always been of a place that sparks inspiring conversations about film, and over the past few months it has been nourishing to hear the stories of many people – filmmakers, audience and industry who hold this festival dear,” said Taylor. “I’m excited to deliver the ideas that the team and I have been working on over the past few months and be a custodian for this year’s programme, ensuring the flame of EIFF burns bright, and I can’t wait to welcome audiences to enjoy the curated selection of films we’ll be presenting in August.”