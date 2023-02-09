‘Deadpool’ Actor Ed Skrein, Luis Guzmán to Star in ‘The Patience of Vultures,’ Pulsar, XYZ Films to Launch Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)  

Ed Skrein (“Deadpool,” “Game of Thrones”) and Luis Guzmán (“Narcos,” “Traffic”) are leading the ensemble cast of “The Patience of Vultures,” a neo-noir crime thriller which will be launched at the EFM by Pulsar Content, XYZ Films and WME Independent.

Gregg Simon, whose credits include “Hemlock Grove” and the upcoming horror-thriller “Captive,” is set to direct the twist-filled movie which is being produced by Mandalay Pictures (“Air,” “Big George Foreman”).

Jason Michael Berman and Will Raynor are producing at Mandalay Pictures with Zach Book of All Trades Content.

Based on a buzzed about script by Greg Sisco, “The Patience of Vultures,” will also star Josh Brener (“The Last of Us”), Hayley Kiyoko (“Insidious: Chapter 3”), and Dominique Jackson (“Pose”). Arlie Day and Mike Page (“To Leslie”) are casting.

Pulsar will launch international sales at EFM, with XYZ and WME Independent co-handling North America. The film is slated to shoot this spring/summer.

Described as a ‘Rashomon-style’ chamber piece, the film follows a young man, emotionally conflicted from a failed marriage, who is lured to a small town to meet a mysterious woman. Upon arrival, an increasingly twisted game of cat-and-mouse ensues, where everyone has a secret, and nobody’s hands are clean.

Simon broke through as a TV director on series such as SyFy’s Dominion, Netflix’s “Hemlock Grove” and DC’s “Swamp Thing.” He recently completed the upcoming horror feature “Captive,” starring Scout Taylor-Compton (“Halloween franchise”).

“When I first read ‘The Patience of Vultures,’ I was immediately inspired by the eclectic and dynamic characters, the shocking twists and the kinetic energy that leaps off the page,” said Simon. “I see this film as a throwback in ways to some of the great subversive crime thrillers of the 90’s and early 2000’s that I grew up on – a genre I’m passionate about, and don’t see enough of in today’s cinema,” Simon continued.

The film’s producers Jason Michael Berman, Will Raynor and Zach Book, said there is a “clear opportunity in today’s marketplace for elevated thrillers. “

“With a supremely talented cast, a standout screenplay, and a filmmaker with an incredible command of the neo-noir genre, ‘The Patience of Vultures’ is going to be an unforgettable thrill ride for audiences worldwide,” the producer added.

Gilles Sousa and Marie Garrett, Pulsar Content co-founders, said the “script is full of twists that will keep people on the edge of their seats” and “undoubtedly will draw international audiences.” The movie reteams Pulsar Content with XYZ.

Mandalay’s pipeline of films coming out this year include Ben Affleck’s “Air” for Amazon Studios, George Tillman’s “Big George Foreman” for Sony, and the Letitia Wright-starring western “Surrounded” for MGM/BRON.

Recent titles from Pulsar Content include the erotic drama “La Maison” by Anissa Bonnefont, screenlife J-Horror “Bloat” by Pablo Absento, LGBTQ true story “Fireworks” by Giuseppe Fiorello and female football biopic “Marinette” by Virginie Verrier.

XYZ’s current slate includes “Seven Veils” starring Amanda Seyfried, Sundance Midnight selection “Run Rabbit Run,” starring Sarah Snook which recently sold to Netflix, Sundance Midnight selection “My Animal” which sold to Paramount, and the Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead film “Something in the Dirt” which premiered at Sundance 2022. Its current slate also includes Nick Cassavetes’ “God Is a Bullet” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe and Jamie Foxx, and “Nocebo” directed by Lorcan Finnegan with Eva Green and Mark Strong.

Simon is represented by All Trades Content. Sisco is represented by Schemers Entertainment. Skrein is represented by WME, 42 and JSSK. Guzmán is represented by Gersh and Gravesend Entertainment. Brener is represented by CAA, Artists First and HJTH. Kiyoko is represented by AKA, Integral Artists and Myman Greenspan. Jackson is represented by Avalon Management.