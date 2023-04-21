‘Draw for Change!,’ Documentary Series on Female Cartoonists, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The trailer (below) for “Draw for Change!” – which was named best documentary series at Canneseries this week – has debuted. The feature film version of the first of its six episodes, “Behind the Lines,” will world premiere at Visions du Réel Film Festival on April 28.

The series, from creators Guillaume Vandenberghe and Vincent Coen, profiles six female cartoonists working in six geographic areas of the world, in six individual films and broadcast episodes. Female directors with close connections to each of the societies represented were chosen to tell the stories.

Autlook Film Sales is handling international sales.

“After decades of male directed series on male artists, this series brings us stories about female artists from a female perspective,” producer Hanne Phlypo said. “The stakes are very high for these artists, and championing them by telling their stories is our contribution to empowering global democracy – one laugh at a time.”

Vandenberghe and Coen said: “In this world where male autocrats solidify their powers, and algorithmic driven populism reshuffles the cards, who are the people that will make a difference? Cartoonists.”

“Behind the Lines” is directed by Alisar Hassan and Alaa Amer, and profiles cartoon artist Amany Al-Ali throughout 2020-2022 from her home in Idlib, Syria, amid devastating bombing attacks during the war.

Other female directors chosen are Sama Pana (India), Karen Vázquez Guadarrama (Mexico), Nada Riyadh (Egypt), Anna Moiseenko (Russia), and Laura Nix (U.S.). Other cartoon artists chosen for the project are: Rachita Taneja (India), Mar Maremoto (Mexico), Doaa El-Adl (Egypt), Victoria Lomasko (Russia), and Laura Nix (U.S.).

The series will create an educational program on gender equality in Belgium, expected to be exported to other countries by Evelien De Graef, the series impact producer/partner from Blue Bird Docs. Director Mar Maremoto (Mexico) will also deliver a VR experience of her film.

Clin D’Oeil Films produces the series, in co-production with A_Bahn, Ma.Ja.De. Filmproduktion, Point Du Jour – Les Films Du Balibari, Submarine, Real Lava, ARTE France, SWR/ARTE, ARTE G.E.I.E., WRD, VRT, RTBF and Shelter Prod.

It is produced by Hanne Phlypo, and co-produced by Estelle Robin You, Heino Deckert, Marion Guth, François Le Gall, Femke Wolting and Bruno Felix. Executive produced by Salma Abdalla and Sigrid Dyekjaer. Associate produced by Pierre Urbain and David Mouraire.