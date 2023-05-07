DR Sales Closes Canadian Rights Deal With Level Film on ‘Praying for Armageddon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

DR Sales has sold Canadian distribution rights for Norwegian director Tonje Hessen Schei’s “Praying for Armageddon” to LevelFilm. The deal was revealed follows the film’s North American premiere at Hot Docs Film Festival. The film made its world premiere in CPH:DOX.

The film explores the power and influence of powerful U.S. fundamentalist evangelicals as they aim to fulfil the biblical prophecy of Armageddon. With close quarters journalism, the feature documentary embeds with American believers who prepare for the Holy War and exposes how powerful megachurch pastors call for the “final battle” that they believe will trigger the Second Coming of Christ. A deep dive into power and policy, the film unveils how politicians driven by faith embrace Israel as the key to their prophetic vision for the end of days. At any cost.

The film is directed by Tonje Hessen Schei (“iHuman,” “Drone”), co-directed by Michael Rowley, and produced by Christian Aune Falch, Torstein Parelius and Ingrid G. Aune Falch from UpNorth Film. Executive producers are Hussain Currimbhoy, Sue Turley and Jan Rofekamp.

The deal was negotiated between DR Sales’ executive Freja Johanne Nørgaard Sørensen and Robin Smith, head of factual content at LevelFilm.

“LevelFilm is the perfect partner for this film. Robin Smith has an impressive track-record in distributing documentaries, and his passion and enthusiasm for ‘Praying for Armageddon’ has been clear from the start,” Nørgaard Sørensen said.

“We have been keenly tracking director Tonje Hessen Schei and the UpNorth producing team’s latest film ever since its first public pitch over five years ago. We are absolutely thrilled to see where they have taken this story and excited to bring this cinematic investigative-cautionary tale to Canadian audiences in the near future,” Smith said.

DR Sales is the international sales department of the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.