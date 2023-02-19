DR Sales Boards ‘Always Be Closing’ About the Dark Side of Telemarketing (EXCLUSIVE)

DR Sales has boarded “Always Be Closing,” a drama series about the dynamics, dominance, and discrimination within the telemarketing industry.

The youth-skewing series will premiere on DRTV, the Danish broadcaster’s streaming service, on Feb. 24. “Always Be Closing” is created by Frederik Dirks Gottlieb, Kasper Lundberg, and Andrea Moyo, who themselves were part of the telemarketing industry in their youth. The cast is led by Danish star Anders Heinrichsen (“Follow the Money,” “Borgen — Power & Glory”) and upcoming talent Andreas Bruun Pedersen and Tarek Zayat. The series is directed by Svend Colding and produced by Laura Valentiner-Bohse for DR.

“Always Be Closing” tells the story of Kenneth and Jamal, two friends in their early 20s who need to make some money — preferably fast. So they get jobs as telemarketers with New Energy, a company selling ”green” power. New Energy is a fast-paced workplace with lots of money, partying, tough competition, and an intense brotherhood with the other telemarketers.

However, there’s a dark side to the company, and slowly the rottenness starts to seep out. Their CEO Bjarne, although charismatic, immediately wedges himself in between Kenneth and Jamal. Kenneth has always lacked a male role model and is mesmerized by all Bjarne’s great ideas. At the same time, Jamal realizes that the company profile isn’t as green and competitive as they’ve been told.

“‘Always Be Closing’ is a dramatic coming-of-age drama set in a tough job market. It’s about dominance, discrimination, and father complexes in an overheated sales industry, where being yourself doesn’t pay off,” said DR Sales.