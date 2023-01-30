Donna Summer Documentary, Disney Animation Celebration Complete Berlinale Special Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

“Love to Love You, Donna Summer,” a docu biopic of the iconic disco singer, has been added to the lineup of Berlinale Special.

Directed by Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Roger Ross Williams (“Music by Prudence”) and Brooklyn Sudano, the film weaves rich archive of unpublished extracts, home video, photographs, artwork, writings, personal audio and other recordings spanning Summer’s life.

Also joining the Berlinale Special roster is “100 Years of Disney Animation – a Shorts Celebration,” which sees Clark Spencer, the Oscar-winning Walt Disney Animation Studios president, sharing his favorite shorts. Among them are rare gems from the earliest days of animation, from the introduction of sound to Mickey Mouse.

The 73rd edition of the Berlin Film Festival will also pay tribute to renowned cinematographer Caroline Champetier who will receive the Berlinale Camera Award. The prize was created in 1986 to honor personalities and institutions who have made a special contribution to filmmaking.

“With her extraordinary body of work, Caroline Champetier has shaped the vision of many unique filmmakers, creating a bridge between the Nouvelle Vague and the younger generation,” said Berlinale executive director Mariëtte Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian.

“More recently her collaboration with Leos Carax has shown new digital potential. Among the many films we could name, the ones she did with Jean-Luc Godard and Jean-Marie Straub and Danièle Huillet are very dear to us these days,” the pair continued.

As part of the tribute, the Berlinale will screen Anne Fontaine’s “The Innocents,” for which she did the cinematography. The film will be screened after the Award Ceremony as part of Berlinale Special.

Throughout her career, which started out more than 40 years ago, Champetier has also collaborated with François Truffaut, Chantal Akerman, Arnaud Desplechin, Philippe Garrel, Claude Lanzmann, Margarethe von Trotta, Wang Chao, Amos Gitai and Nobuhiro Suwa, among others.

Champetier’s most recent work includes Fyzal Boulifa’s “The Damned Don’t Cry,” shown at the Venice Film Festival. She just completed filming “Cliquot,” with Haley Bennett, Sam Riley and Tom Sturridge.