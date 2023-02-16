Dogwoof Boards Sundance Winner ‘The Eternal Memory’ for International Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Dogwoof has boarded MTV Documentary Films’ Sundance winner “The Eternal Memory” for international sales excluding the U.S.

The latest feature from Oscar-nominated “Mole Agent” director Maite Alberdi had its world premiere as part of the World Cinema Documentary Competition at Sundance last month, where it won the World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize before MTV Documentary Films acquired worldwide rights. Dogwoof will work in partnership with MTV Documentary Films to represent the film for international sales.

The project marks the second collaboration between Dogwoof and Alberdi, having represented “The Mole Agent” for international sales before it was nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary feature in 2021.

The film will have its premiere in Berlin on Feb. 18. Dogwoof is also bringing the pic to market at the European Film Market.

In “The Eternal Memory,” Augusto and Paulina have been together and in love for 25 years. Eight years ago, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and his wife has since become his caretaker. As one of Chile’s most prominent cultural commentators and television presenters, Augusto is no stranger to building an archive of memory, having been responsible for that herculean task following the Pinochet dictatorship and its systematic erasure of collective consciousness.

But now, he turns that work to his own life, trying to hold on to his identity with the help of his partner. Day by day, the couple faces this challenge head-on, adapting to the disruptions brought on by Augusto’s disease while relying on the affection and sense of humor shared between them.

Liza Burnett Fefferman and Nina L. Diaz, co-heads of MTV Documentary Films, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Dogwoof on ‘The Eternal Memory’ in advance of the Berlinale. After seeing such an outpouring of love for the film at Sundance, it’s very important to all of us at MTV Documentary Films that we partner with the best distributors around the world to help give this film as much visibility as possible in the coming year.”

Dogwoof CEO Anna Godas added: “There are love stories and then there is a love story told by Maite. Her work is on a whole different level: honest, raw and profoundly engaging. ‘The Eternal Memory’ is a film that will take audiences to undiscovered places. We’re over the moon to be partnering with MTV Documentary Films and we are both confident ‘The Eternal Memory’ will be one of the strongest awards contenders next year.”

The Eternal Memory is a Micromundo and Fabula production, directed and produced by Alberdi, and produced by Juan De Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín and Rocío Jadue. It is executive produced by Marcela Santibañez, Daniela Sandoval, Nicholas Hooper, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Chandra Jessee and Rebecca Lichtenfeld.