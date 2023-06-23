‘Does Your Condom Make You Fat?’ Casts ‘Fleabag’ Star Angus Imrie, Juliet Cowan (EXCLUSIVE)

“Fleabag” star Angus Imrie and “Am I Being Unreasonable?” actor Juliet Cowan have joined the cast of the provocatively-titled short film “Does Your Condom Make You Fat?”

Described as an “awkward” comedy-drama, the film explores a world in which men can become pregnant. The script is from Danielle Papamichael.

Imrie plays Owen, a happy-go-lucky lad, whose reliance on the Zap App for effective contraception is disrupted when his phone battery dies. This realization triggers his fears of an unwanted pregnancy, amplified by his date’s early unannounced departure. Throughout the film, Owen grapples with a rollercoaster of emotions as he confronts the unintended consequences of his actions.

Imrie’s other credits include “The Crown,” in which he played a young Prince Edward, as well as “Star Trek: Prodigy” and “The Archers.” Meanwhile, Cowan recently starred in “The Power,” “Flatshare” and “Everything I Know About Love.”

Other cast members include BAFTA-nominated Asim Choudry (“People Just Do Nothing”), Elander Moore (“Kaos”) and Áine Rose Daly (“Boiling Point”).

Sophie King (“Buffering”) is on board as director and Siona Davis (F5 Films) and Mustapha Wehbi (Dolphragon) are producers. Cat White is an associate producer.

“Does Your Condom Make You Fat?” was awarded sponsorship by Girls in Film x Panavision as part of their inaugural PanaGif prize and is a co-production between F5 Films and Dolphragon in association with Kusini Productions.

The pic was recently shortlisted for the First Flights x HollyShorts Short Film Fund for completion. The project has support from CHEAT, CODA and Performance Insurance Media.