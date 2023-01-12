Documentary ‘Eiffel Tower: Building the Impossible’ Boarded by France TV Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

France tv distribution has boarded “Eiffel Tower: Building the Impossible,” a documentary shedding light on what it took for pioneering engineer Gustave Eiffel to build the famous French landmark.

“Eiffel Tower: Building the Impossible” was produced as part of the Global Doc Programme which brings together major international broadcasters.

Caroline Behar, head of international co-productions and acquisitions at Factuals Unit), said the documentary boasts “an original visual style” reflecting how “truly modern Eiffel’s work is.”

Taking place in 1889, the documentary portrays the rise of Eiffel at the heart of the industrial revolution and chronicles his technical and architectural adventure to build the tower. The docu also shows how Eiffel built more than 300 metallic civil works all around the world, from viaducts to bridges, train stations, factories, as well as the structure for the Statue of Liberty.

The factual program is being distributed internationally by France tv distribution and is being launched at the 25th edition of the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris.

“Pascal Cuissot’s documentary reveals the untold story of the Eiffel Tower, with an immersive journey through Eiffel’s greatest works in the world and spectacular CGI scenes,” said Patrice Gellé, producer and general manager at Bleu Kobalt. Gellé added that the docu will be a “landmark film on the epic of the Iron Lady.”

Julia Schulte, SVP of international sales at France tv distribution, said the title “tells the fascinating story of the most visionary architect during his time – the stunning period of the industrial revolution – but also about an adventurer travelling the globe to spread his inspirations.”