Utopia, Sumerian Buy Stephen Dorff-Led Sundance Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Divinity’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Utopia and Sumerian have acquired worldwide rights to Eddie Alcazar’s Sundance-premiering “Divinity.”

The film had a memorable premiere in Park City, where there was a medical incident (unrelated to the movie) during its world premiere at the Egyptian Theater. Guests in attendance — who received zines and VHS boxes upon arrival — were also treated to writer-director Alcazar showing up to the event in a terrifying mask.

Executive produced by Steven Soderbergh and starring Stephen Dorff, the experimental film is set in an otherworldly human existence, where the creation of a groundbreaking immortality serum named “Divinity” is wreaking havoc.

Jaxxon Pierce, the creator’s son (Dorff), now controls and manufactures his father’s once-benevolent dream, and society on the barren planet has been entirely perverted by the supremacy of the drug. However, when two mysterious brothers arrive with a plan to abduct the mogul with the help of a seductive woman named Nikita, everyone will be set on a path hurtling toward true immortality.

“Divinity” also stars Moises Arias, Jason Genao, Michael O’Hearn, Karrueche Tran and Emily Willis, with Scott Bakula and Bella Thorne.

Utopia is planning an exclusive theatrical release this fall with an opening date soon to be announced.

Utopia and Sumerian said of their partnership: “Our worlds collided when falling in love with Eddie’s film and vision for ‘Divinity.’ The film represents a cultural crossroads of film, music, fashion and art. We believe that this partnership represents the beginning of a new era where stories can live on screen and off the screen by blurring the lines between a film itself and the integral components that compose a film’s DNA.”

Alcazar added: “I’m grateful to work with such forward thinking distributors like Utopia and Sumerian. I believe more audiences are looking to re-appreciate the art of film these days and having a company like Utopia/Sumerian support unique cinematic visions and take them to the big screen is a dream come true.”

Sumerian founder Ash Avildsen added: “’Divinity’ is a potent and timely avant-garde film that explores the human psyche around immortality, desire and fertility. The dystopian world Eddie Alcazar brings us into feels all too familiar with life today and I believe Divinity is a must see for the current generation.”

Soderbergh noted: “This is the best possible outcome imaginable and I’m very impressed and excited by how Utopia/Sumerian approached this deal. It all happened quickly and they have a bold, clear vision of how to get ‘Divinity’ in front of a worldwide audience. The future starts now!”

The deal was negotiated by CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers and Danielle DiGiacomo and Ryan Anthony Menge on behalf of Utopia and Sumerian.

Utopia head of sales Marie Zeniter will introduce the film to international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival in May.