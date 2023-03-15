Disney’s Star Distribution Nabs Latin American Rights to Pablo Solarz’s Malaga Contender ‘I Woke Up with a Dream’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The Walt Disney Co.’s Star Distribution has taken Latin American distribution rights to Argentine writer-director Pablo Solarz’s coming-of-age film “Desperté con un sueño” (“I Woke Up with a Dream”)

An Argentina-Uruguay co-production, teaming Buenos Aires-based Pampa Films and Aramos Cine with Montevideo’s Mutante Cine and Bocacha Films, “I Woke Up with a Dream” screened March 14 at the Málaga Film Festival’s main competition.

Top Argentine producer Pablo Bossi’s Madrid-based company Gloriamundi is handling “I Woke Up with a Dream” rights outside Latin America.

Pablo Solarz is a hugely popular mid-brow comedy scribe (“Un novio para mi mujer,” “Me casé con un boludo” ) turned director of wider ranging fare with titles such as “El último traje,” which snagged the audience award at the 2018 Miami Film Festival.

“I Wake Up with a Dream,” his third feature, premiered at February’s Berlin Film Festival edition as part of youth-focused sidebar, Generation 14plus.

The film is a personal tale of self realization set in Montevideo’ neighborhood of La Paloma and following Felipe, a young teen who dreams of becoming an actor and takes classes, though hides his ambition from his mother.

When the opportunity arises to attend an audition, Felipe escapes by bus for the day. But when he finds himself in need of extending his stay, his lies rebound, out of control.