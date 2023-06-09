Destry Allyn Spielberg’s Directorial Feature Debut ‘Don’t Feed the Children’ Adds Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Destry Allyn Spielberg’s directorial feature debut “Don’t Feed the Children,” which stars “Downton Abbey’s” Michelle Dockery, has added three new, young actors to its central cast.

Joshuah Melnick, Emma Meisel and Dean Scott Vazquez are set to join Dockery in the upcoming film, which was written by Paul Bertino, about a viral outbreak that affects only adults.

Following the pandemic, “a group of orphans head south in search of a new life, only to find themselves at the mercy of a deranged woman harboring a dangerous secret,” reads the logline.

The film is set to start shooting next month in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Melnick has appeared in “Saint X” and “Tesla” while Meisel has had roles in “Doogie Kamealohla, M.D.” and “American Horror Story: 1984.”

Dean Scott Vazquez is an alum of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and will soon be seen in Adam Sandler’s “You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah” and “Theater Camp.”

The trio are joined in the film by Zoe Colletti (“Only Murders In The Building”), Regan Aliyah (Marvel’s “Ironheart”), and Andrew Liner (“Vampire Academy”).

Jason Dubin (“Who Invited Charlie?”) produces under his Perry Street Films banner alongside Josh Kesselman (“The Great”) and Michael Hagerty (“Old Henry”).

Altitude Films is handling international sales on “Please Don’t Feed The Children.”