Denise Richards to Star in Holiday Movie ‘A Christmas Frequency’ From Nicely Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Denise Richards is set to star as a radio host looking for a date to the company Christmas party in holiday movie “A Christmas Frequency,” Variety can reveal.

Veteran director Lindsay Hartley (“The Romeo and Juliet Murders”) will helm the project, which is being produced by Nicely Entertainment.

Ansley Gordon (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), who wrote the screenplay for “A Christmas Frequency,” will also star in the movie alongside Johnathan Stoddard (“Furry Little Christmas”) and James Hyde (“The Young and the Restless”).

In the film, which is already in production, Richards stars as morning radio show host Brooke Walkins, who is not only secretly separating from her husband Todd (Hyde) but haemorrhaging ratings on her show. When she finds out the show is being axed, Brooke’s producer Kenzie Parker (Gordon) has the bright idea of setting up the host with a series of blind dates live on air to help Brooke find someone to take to the company’s Christmas party.

But things take an unexpected turn when Kenzie finds out Ben (Stoddard), a guy she’s interested in, has applied to date Brooke. As Ben proves a hit with listeners, Kenzie finds herself having to choose between her heart and her job.

“A Christmas Frequency” is produced by Nicely Entertainment and Dawn’s Light Media. Richard Switzer (“Black Water”) is producing, making this his third collaboration with Richards, alongside Nicely’s head of production Dave Hickey. Vanessa Shapiro, Ian Niles and Jason Cherubini are exec producing.

“We’re delighted to be working with Denise Richards who is a star across the globe,” said Shapiro. “We fell in love with the script from Ansley last year and Denise was the perfect Brooke for us. Our holiday movies are broadcast around the world on leading channels, and we can’t wait to share ‘A Christmas Frequency’ with a holiday 2023 release.”

Richards said: “I enjoyed Ansley’s script and I look forward to acting alongside her, Jonathan and James in this fun romantic comedy that is sure to delight audiences everywhere. It’s a joy to get to work with Richard Switzer again. He’s achieved so much in such a short time and is an incredible talent.”

Richards will next be seen in drama series “Paper Empire” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Switzer’s upcoming projects include “The Collective” with Don Johnson, Ruby Rose and Tyrese Gibson and “The Kill Room” with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson. Gordon, who has a number of projects with Nicely in the works, will soon be seen in “The Abby Brooks Mysteries,” which will premiere on Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Pure Flix in 2023.

Richards is repped by Vault Entertainment and GGSSC. Jonathan Stoddard is repped by Peter Kallinteris at Peter Kallenteris Agency. James Hyde is repped by Mike Baldridge at Momentum Talent and Literary Agency. Hyde’s deal was negotiated by manager Laura Pallas at Pallas Management Group.