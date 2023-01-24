Deborah K. Bradley Joins A+E Networks in Senior Content Sales Role – Global Bulletin

APPOINTMENT

Deborah K. Bradley has joined A+E Networks in the newly formed role of executive VP of global content sales, reporting into Mark Garner, executive VP of content sales and business development. Based in Atlanta, Bradley will oversee the team responsible for licensing original and existing content to A+E Networks’ global streaming partners and all U.S. linear and non-linear platforms. The executive is responsible for expanding A+E’s presence across multi-media third party platforms and is also charged with expanding the distribution of A+E’s growing FAST channel portfolio.

Bradley joins from The Amherst Group, a financial advisory firm specializing in real estate with $22 billion in assets, where she most recently served as president of their retail division and head of corporate marketing and brand reputation. The executive has had previous stints at Turner Entertainment, CBS Television Distribution and Paramount Domestic Television.

“Throughout her career, Deb has demonstrated deep knowledge of growing platform businesses, brokered industry-leading content sharing and licensing deals between networks, studios and streaming platforms, is passionate about the consumer experience on digital platforms, and possesses an innate ability to best serve audiences,” said Garner.

DISTRIBUTION

Red Arrow Studios International has picked up global distribution rights to “While The Men Are Away” (8 x 30’), a revisionist World War II drama-comedy set in 1940s rural Australia. The series, which has been commissioned by SBS in Australia, is being produced by Australian production company Arcadia with shooting underway in Sydney.

“Many Saints of Newark” Michela de Rossi heads the cast that also includes Matt Testro, Phoebe Grainer and Jana Zvedeniuk.