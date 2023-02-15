Italy’s Vision Distribution Takes Sales on New Daniele Luchetti Film ‘Trust’ Starring Elio Germano, Martone Doc in Berlin (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian director Daniele Luchetti, who most recently helmed the third season of RAI/HBO’s Elena Ferrante series “My Brilliant Friend,” is working on a new film titled “Confidenza” (“Trust”) toplining Elio Germano.

Luchetti previously directed Germano in the drama “Our Life” in a role that in 2015 won the actor top honors in Cannes.

Vision Distribution is launching sales on “Trust” at the European Film Market.

In “Trust” Giordano (first look image, above) plays a teacher in his forties named Pietro Vella who works in a rundown Roman high school. He strongly believes he can help students strive for a better future and Teresa, and bright and rebellious student, is totally taken with him and his lessons. Then, a few years later, they meet up again and get romantically entangled. Teresa insists they must share their deepest secrets to bond for life. But as soon as Pietro really opens up, the relationship ends.

“Trust” is based on a novel by Neapolitan writer Domenico Starnone, whose work Luchetti previously adapted to make the drama “Ties,” which opened the Venice Film Festival in 2020.

Luchetti in his director’s statement described “Trust” as being about “an entire life that is conditioned by fear of being unmasked by your loved one,” who is “the only person whom, in a moment of abandonment, the protagonist trusts entirely.”

“Trust,” which is in post, is being co-produced by Indiana Production and Vision Distribution which, besides selling the film internationally, will also be releasing it theatrically in Italy.

At the EFM, Vision Distribution is also launching sales on “Someone Up There Loves Me,” the doc directed by Mario Martone world premiering in the Berlinale Special section. It pays homage to Massimo Troisi, one of Italy’s most beloved comic actors who created and starred in Oscar-winning film “Il Postino.”

Martone’s homage to Troisi is produced by Indiana Production in association with Vision Distribution and Medusa Film. Following its Berlin launch, Vision and Medusa will jointly release the Troisi doc in Italian cinemas on Feb. 19, 2023, which would have been Troisi’s 70th birthday.