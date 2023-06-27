Daniel Craig, Christopher Nolan Laud James Bond Talent at London Action Festival as Kit Harington Surprises ‘Game of Thrones’ Event (EXCLUSIVE)

Top global talent paid homage to director Martin Campbell (“Casino Royale,” ”Goldeneye”) and special effects supervisor Chris Corbould (“Inception,” ”The Dark Knight,” “No Time to Die”) at the second London Action Festival, which concluded Sunday.

The duo, who were honored with the festival’s Moving Target Award for their outstanding contribution to action cinema, were surprised with a range of video messages from people who had worked with them.

Daniel Craig described Campbell and Corbould as “two people who have had a major influence on my career.” On Campbell, Craig said: “It gave me incredible security knowing you were steering the ship [Casino Royale]. I have so much to thank you for. I’m incredibly proud of the film we made together.” On Corbould, Craig added: “I don’t know what to say. You’ve blown me up, you’ve set me on fire – but what has been so incredible in working with you is to have had the privilege of getting inside your imagination. Those have been some of the most joyous experiences on a film set that I have had in my fairly long career.”

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said that Campbell and Corbould are “an important part of the Bond family.”

Christopher Nolan, with whom Corbould has collaborated on four films, said: “Nobody’s contribution matches yours to action cinema.” J.J. Abrams lauded Corbould as “a true hero in filmmaking. It’s been an honor to have worked with you.”

Campbell’s “Mask of Zorro” star Catherine Zeta Jones said: “Working with you has been one of the joys of my career. Your enthusiasm for filmmaking is contagious.” Liam Neeson also congratulated him as “a fantastic director.”

The festival’s biggest in-person surprise was Kit Harington, who made an appearance at a screening of the “Battle of the Bastards” episode from “Game of Thrones” that was followed by a Q&A with director Miguel Sapochnik, cinematographer Fabian Wagner and editor Tim Porter.

Across the five days of the festival highlights included a screening of the first two episodes of Season 4 of Prime Video’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” followed by a Q&A with Wendell Pierce; a 50th anniversary screening of “Enter the Dragon” as part of Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary celebrations with a Q&A featuring the British star of “Warrior,” Andrew Koji; Lesley Paterson (“All Quiet on the Western Front”) and Steven E. De Souza (“Die Hard”, “Commando”) sharing their approaches to writing action for the screen; and a discussion of “Bodyguard” on its fifth anniversary featuring showrunner Jed Mercurio, executive producer Simon Heath and director Thomas Vincent.

There were also discussions with writer-director Nia DaCosta and actors Amita Suman and Priya Kansara highlighting the work of women making an impact in the traditionally male dominated action genre.