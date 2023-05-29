France’s Dandelooo Secures Broadcast Deal with Argentina’s Pakapaka for Quirino Winner ‘Jasmine & Jambo’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Top Argentina’s free-to-air channel Pakapaka has inked a deal with Paris-based animation house Dandelooo on award-winning series “Jasmine & Jambo,” to be broadcast on the Argentine government funded channel dedicated to children’s content.

Melissa Vega, international sales manager at Dandelooo told Variety, “Jasmine and Jambo is an amazing series that is doing great internationally. Pakapaka is the perfect home for the series.”

“Jasmine & Jambo,” a 26-part series spangled with humour and musical notes, is designed to engage both upper preschoolers and their parents. It is the brainchild of Barcelona-based company Teidees and Catalan broadcaster Televisió de Catalunya. At the helm of the show is Silvia Cortés, co-founder of Teidees. “Jasmine & Jambo” bagged the best international series at the Festival Ecran Jeunesse and secured a nomination for the Quality in Children’s TV Worldwide award at the prestigious Prix Jeunesse International.

For Juan Furlino, channel manager of Pakapaka, it was the “fresh and fun characters” that drew him to the series adding, “The design and illustrations are beautiful and the way they teach music is easy, accessible and entertaining. It will be a great addition to our grid,” he told Variety. The deal was confirmed at Quirino’s Ibero-American Co-Production and Business Forum, where it topped off a good week winning best series at the Quirino Awards.

It reflects Pakapaka’s ongoing commitment to curating a global portfolio of top-notch programming to support its national productions.

Pakapaka’s own productions include “Zamba,” the long running International Emmy nominated animation series which takes the major events and figures from the country’s history and presents them from the perspective of Zamba, a time travelling child. Its over a decade-long run has birthed all manner of merchandise and even a theme park in Argentina.

In addition to this deal, Dandelooo, which has sold top-notch French shows such as Annecy winner “Shooom’s Odyssey” and Folivari-produced “Stinky Dog,” confirmed a renewal deal with Chile’s NTV for international Emmy award winning series “The Treehouse Stories.”