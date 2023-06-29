‘Dancing on the Edge of the Volcano’ Debuts Trailer Ahead of Karlovy Vary Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

The trailer has debuted for feature documentary “Dancing on the Edge of the Volcano,” which will have its world premiere in the Main Competition at Karlovy Vary Film Festival. Reynard Films is handling international sales.

Cyril Aris’ film centers on the aftermath of the catastrophic explosion at the port of Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020, which leaves a large part of the Lebanese capital in ruins. In the midst of the chaos, a film crew face an overwhelming decision: to continue the production of their movie or abandon it? They are torn between their firm belief in the transformative power of cinema and a deep sense of cynicism about its ability to effect change in a nation plagued by economic turmoil and societal collapse.

In a statement, Aris said: “For a region mired in political strife and economic difficulties, art has always been deemed as luxury not only by most Arab governments, but by the general population. Thus, when the explosion occurred, it was inevitable to ask myself if what we do has any impact at all; if what we do has any meaning.

“‘Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano’ is not strictly about the explosion, but an investigation of the disputed worth of art in times of crisis. Most of all, this is a meditation on loss – the loss of the city that no longer exists; the loss of the life that no longer exists; the loss of the self that may not be resurrected, even with a film to make.”

The producers are Katharina Weser and Myriam Sassine for Reynard Films and Abbout Productions. It is co-produced by Nadi Lekovl Nas. The film received a post-production grant from the Sundance Institute.

Aris is a Lebanese director, screenwriter and editor based in Beirut. His feature documentary “The Swing” (2018) premiered in Karlovy Vary, and won awards in El Gouna, Rome, London and Budapest. His short film “The President’s Visit” (2017) premiered at Toronto Film Festival and played in more than 80 festivals. Aris is in development for his feature “It’s a Sad and Beautiful World.”

Editing credits include American-Filipino feature film “Death of Nintendo” (2020), directed by Raya Martin, which premiered at the 70th Berlinale, and “Costa Brava Lebanon” (2021), directed by Mounia Akl, which premiered at the 78th Venice Film Festival, and won the Netpac award at the Toronto Film Festival, the audience award at the BFI London Film Festival, and the FIPRESCI award at El-Gouna.