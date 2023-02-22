Damon Wayans Jr., King Bach Team on Graphic Novel ‘Shogun Run’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Damon Wayans Jr. and Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor will create and write the graphic novel “Shogun Run.”

Set in 1990s South Central Los Angeles, “Shogun Run” is described as “Big Trouble in Little China” meets “Attack the Block.” Producers David Uslan and Gary Glushon will serve as creative consultants on the project, while the illustrator will be revealed imminently.

The graphic novel will be published by First Second, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers, in 2025. A series or film adaptation of the graphic novel is on the cards down the line.

Wayans Jr. was most recently in Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall,” which opened the 2021 BFI London Film Festival and went on to win a BAFTA. Bachelor, an internet personality with more than 27 million followers on TikTok as King Bach, is currently in thriller film “Fear.”

Wayans Jr. said: “Creating a graphic novel has been a goal of mine since childhood, and to be able to do it with such an awesome team is definitely a dream come true.”

Bachelor added: “I am thrilled to be partnering with Damon, David and Gary along with the amazing team at First Second to create an action-packed world and story that will entertain people around the world.”

Allison Verost, senior VP and publishing director at Macmillan, acquired English-language rights from Eric Reid at WME.

Verost said: “‘Shogun Run’ is going to be a game-changer. It’s an immersive, cinematic adventure brought to life by a brilliant creative team. We could not be more delighted to have this book on our list.”