Daisy Ridley’s ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying,’ Which Premiered at Sundance, Sells to U.K.’s Vertigo (EXCLUSIVE)

The U.K. distribution rights for black comedy “Sometimes I Think About Dying,” which stars Daisy Ridley, have been acquired by Vertigo Releasing. The film, which world premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, is being sold by New Europe Film Sales.

Oscilloscope is distributing the film in North America, Imagine in the Benelux, and Filmarti in Turkey, as previously announced.

The film, directed by Rachel Lambert, centers on Fran, who likes to think about dying. It brings sensation to her quiet life. When she makes the new guy at work laugh, it leads to more: a date, a slice of pie, a conversation, a spark. The only thing standing in their way is Fran herself.

As well as Ridley, the cast includes Dave Merheje, Parvesh Cheena, Marcia DeBonis and Meg Stalter.

The screenplay is by Kevin Armento, Stefanie Abel Horowitz and Katy Wright-Mead.

The producers are Alex Saks, Lauren Beveridge/Brett Beveridge, Dori Rath and Ridley. The production companies are Saks Picture Company, Point Prods. and Mirror Image Films. The co-producers are Mariela Villa, Kyle Eaton and Steven Weisman. Lisa D’Ambrosio is an executive producer.

New Europe Film Sales is screening the film for buyers in Cannes Film Market on Thursday.