‘Cyborg: A Documentary,’ About a Man With an Antenna in His Head, Picked up for World Sales by Sideways Film (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based Sideways Film has taken world sales on British director Carey Born’s “Cyborg: A Documentary” about a man who was born color blind and has an antenna embedded in his head to help contend with this condition.

Filmed in the U.K., Spain, Denmark, Australia and across the U.S. in New York, Los Angeles, San Jose and New Jersey, the doc about the world’s first officially recognized cyborg premiered last month at the CPH:DOX festival in Copenhagen and was selected by the fest to screen online on its PARA:DOX platform.

“Cyborg” centers on “cyborg artist” Neil Harbisson who was born with a rare condition called achromatopsia, which means he sees only in black and white. In 2003 Harbisson had an illegal operation. A so-called “eyeborg” antenna was implanted in the back of his head enabling him to “hear colour” as waves that are translated into sound frequencies and transmitted to his auditory cortex. Since then Harbisson started touring the world talking about being a cyborg.

The doc is produced by the director and Darren Heath through their London-based company First Born Films, and in association with MudPuppy Films. “Cyborg” was shot by Emmy Award-winning Matthew Akers (“Marina Abramovic: The Artist is Present”).

“We had a number of offers and decided to take things forward with Sideways,” Heath noted in a statement.

“Neil Harbisson is a living icon and an extraordinary individual who brings together the worlds of the arts, technology, and even philosophy,” said Kazz Basma, who is Sideways Film head of sales and acquisitions. “Carey has captured his essence and synthesized these ideas into a beautiful, gripping film that oozes charm. Audiences will be delighted,” he added.

Previous prestige titles handled globally by Sideways, which specializes in docs and factual fare, comprise Werner Herzog’s “Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin”; “The Internet of Everything” by Brett Gaylor; and John Zaritsky’s “No Limits.”