Curzon CEO Philip Knatchbull Exits After 17 Years at U.K. Arthouse Distributor

Curzon CEO Philip Knatchbull is set to exit Curzon after 17 years. He will remain in the role until November while a new CEO is appointed.

Knatchbull’s departure comes four years after Cohen Media Group acquired Curzon in later 2019.

Knatchbull became CEO of what is now Curzon when he completed the acquisition of Curzon Cinemas and film distributor Artificial Eye in 2006. During this period, the company has grown with Curzon Cinemas, Curzon Film and Curzon Home Cinema all unified under the Curzon brand. After starting from an initial base of two venues, Curzon’s cinema portfolio has grown to 20 cinemas across London and the U.K.

Knatchbull has overseen the evolution of Curzon Film into a top independent film distributor. The company releases more than 400 films theatrically in the U.K. and Ireland, and it has distributed eight Palme d’Or winners, including “Triangle of Sadness.” In 2020, Curzon Film released “Parasite,” their most successful release to date, and the highest-grossing subtitled film ever at the U.K. and Ireland box office.

In 2010, Knatchbull launched streaming platform Curzon Home Cinema providing same-day releases for new films in cinemas and on Curzon Home Cinema.

Charles S. Cohen, owner and chairman of Curzon, said: “Curzon is an honored and recognized leader in the international market. Phillip Knatchbull has done a terrific job providing leadership and being a champion in our industry along the way. We wish him all the best as he moves on in his career.”

Knatchbull added: “I have been on the most incredible journey for the last 17 years and worked with some of the most brilliant and passionate people in the business. The success Curzon has had is almost entirely down to my colleagues, both past and present, who believed in my vision and helped build Curzon into the highly respected company it is today. I wish Charles Cohen and my colleagues all the best for the future. After a short pause to catch my breath, and not being somebody who particularly enjoys playing golf, I will look for the next opportunity to bring my passion for film to another venture.”

Screen was first to report the news.