Costa Rican Producers Launch L.A.-Based Baby Atómica in Cannes

Baby Atómica, a new Costa Rican-U.S. film production company, has launched at the Cannes Film Market’s new genre-focused Fantastic Pavilion with a number of film projects already in development.

The Los Angeles-based shingle, founded by Costa Rican producers Miguel and Dennis Gómez, who previously ran Atómica Films in San José, and Jesy Odio, likewise a producer with Costa Rican roots, unveiled three initial early-stage genre projects:

“Fanfiction,” a story that follows a fan in love with a SoundCloud rapper, whose romantic fiction about him begins to come true;

“Modern Legends,” a film franchise that revisits Latin American legends from an adventure and horror perspective;

“Cronocápsulas,” the story of Samantha, a young woman who can travel through time using new technology.

Baby Atómica took its first steps with the production of the just released music video for Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded,” produced by Odio.

“Baby Atómica aims to be a flexible space for collaboration among artists,” Odio said. “Whether it’s through film production, setting up a gallery, hosting screenings, branded content, we want our studio to be a versatile stage that supports all kinds of content creators.”

“Nowadays, technology offers possibilities that allow creativity to reach places we couldn’t even imagine before,” Miguel Gómez added. “Audiovisual content serves as a vehicle to tell all kinds of stories, and we are excited to explore new forms of storytelling in collaboration with artists from different disciplines.”

Miguel and Dennis Gómez paved the way for Baby Atómica with a number of works, including the 2014 Costa Rican hit “Maikol Yordan de Viaje Perdido,” a film directed by Miguel Gómez that generated $3 million at the Central American box office, becoming the highest-grossing film in the region. Miguel Gómez and Dennis Gómez also respectively helmed and produced 2017’s “Amor Viajero,” the first Central American feature acquired by Sony Pictures for distribution in Latin America, as well as the 2014 World Cup soccer drama “Italia 90.”

The Tico trio now aim “to create a community through the fusion of various artistic disciplines, based both in Los Angeles and Costa Rica.”

Los Angeles, they noted, is home to a significant Latin American population — “the hub of a network that reaches every corner of the United States. The growth of the Spanish-language community has been a key factor in the decision to expand beyond the Central American region, and to launch Baby Atómica.”

“We feel the need to tell our own stories and connect with a broader audience in the United States,” said Dennis Gómez.